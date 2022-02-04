[BRLY-2021-005] The stack buffer overflow vulnerability leads to arbitrary code execution in UEFI DXE driver on multiple HP devices.

Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack overflow vulnerability that allows a local priviledged user to access UEFI DXE driver and execute arbitrary code.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2021-005

HP PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2021-39299

CERT/CC assigned case number: VU#917518

CVSS v3.1 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H

Affected HP firmwares with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Fimware Driver name Driver MD5 File GUID Q98_011500.bin 0D24 9ca37e96fc799bd289fa2bce907254b0 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 Q93_011500.bin 0D24 783e0624e33bbd29fd73dc72b16bf544 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 Q85_011500.bin 0D24 64e0d850110de977c78f56e7ae99154c 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 Q92_011500.bin 0D24 64e0d850110de977c78f56e7ae99154c 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 R70_010600.bin 0D24 bc08c9d782b1ec4f0ebbb653c756ba2f 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 Q96_011500.bin 0D24 783e0624e33bbd29fd73dc72b16bf544 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9 Q95_011400.bin 0D24 a0578bede408689e1401dee8adbd74fa 53132845-B75A-44F7-912D-DE964E1C37D9

Potential impact

An attacker with local privileged access can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE Runtime UEFI application and execute arbitrary code. A malicious code installed as a result of vulnerability exploitation in DXE driver could survive across an operating system (OS) boot process and runtime or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence on target platform). Additionally, this vulnerability potentially could be used by threat actors to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence on OS boot process, and in some cases would allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.

Vulnerability description

The following piece of code contains a stack overflow vulnerability (firmware name: Q92_011500.bin , driver name: 0D24 , code address: 0x1490 ):

... Attributes = a2; DataSize = 0i64; Interface = 0i64; gBS_23A0->LocateProtocol(&ProprietaryProtocol_2040, 0i64, &Interface); if ( gRT_23B0->GetVariable((CHAR16 *)L"DptfOptions", &VendorGuid, (UINT32 *)&Attributes, &DataSize, &Buffer) != EFI_BUFFER_TOO_SMALL || gRT_23B0->GetVariable((CHAR16 *)L"DptfOptions", &VendorGuid, (UINT32 *)&Attributes, &DataSize, &Buffer) ) { goto _GetCoolControlData; } ...

The first call to GetVariable is used to get the length of NVRAM DptfOptions variable. The second call to GetVariable is used to get the value of NVRAM DptfOptions variable (which will be written to the Buffer stack variable).

Below is a section of the stack for the function under consideration:

-0000000000000030 Buffer dq ? -0000000000000028 var_28 dd ? -0000000000000024 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000023 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000022 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000021 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000020 db ? ; undefined -000000000000001F db ? ; undefined -000000000000001E db ? ; undefined -000000000000001D db ? ; undefined -000000000000001C db ? ; undefined -000000000000001B db ? ; undefined -000000000000001A db ? ; undefined -0000000000000019 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000018 var_18 dq ? -0000000000000010 var_10 dd ? -000000000000000C db ? ; undefined -000000000000000B db ? ; undefined -000000000000000A db ? ; undefined -0000000000000009 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000008 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000007 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000006 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000005 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000004 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000003 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000002 db ? ; undefined -0000000000000001 db ? ; undefined +0000000000000000 s db 16 dup(?) +0000000000000010 r db 8 dup(?) +0000000000000018 Interface dq ? ; offset +0000000000000020 Attributes dq ? +0000000000000028 DataSize dq ? +0000000000000030 arg_18 dq ? ; offset +0000000000000038 +0000000000000038 ; end of stack variables

Thus, by assigning a 64-byte value to the DptfOptions variable, an attacker can completely overwrite the return address from the current function and execute arbitrary code.

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date HP PSIRT is notified 2021-07-12 HP PSIRT confirmed reported issue 2021-08-09 HP PSIRT assigned CVE number 2021-08-19 CERT/CC created a case 2021-11-16 HP PSIRT provide patch release 2022-02-04 BINARLY public disclosure date 2022-02-04

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team

References