[BRLY-2021-008] SMM callout vulnerability in SMM driver on Fujitsu device (SMM arbitrary code execution).
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team identified a SMM callout in a Fujitsu device, which allows an attacker to access the System Management Mode and execute arbitrary code.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2021-008
- CERT/CC assigned case number: VU#796611
- Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2020-5953
- CVSS v3.1: 7.5 High AV:L/AC:H/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H
Affected Fujitsu pieces of firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Device name
|Driver name
|Driver MD5
|File GUID
|Fujitsu LIFEBOOK E449/E459
|AsfSecureBootSmm
|dc44d479dc494f0285fab534dced6c27
|F3A3FCA1-466F-4978-AC84-2EA70FAE2BA2
Potential impact
An attacker can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 0 to ring -2, execute arbitrary code in System Management Mode - an evironment more privileged than operating system (OS) and completely isolated from it. Running arbitrary code in SMM additionally bypasses SMM-based SPI flash protections against modifications, which can help an attacker to install a firmware backdoor/implant into BIOS. Such a malicious firmware code in BIOS could persist across operating system re-installs. Additionally, this vulnerability potentially could be used by threat actors to bypass security mechanisms provided by UEFI firmware (for example, Secure Boot and some types of memory isolation for hypervisors).
Vulnerability description
The vulnerability exists in software System Management Interrupt (SWSMI) handler located at offset
0x474 in module
AsfSecureBootSmm.
SWSMI handler with number
0x56 dereferences gRT (EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES) pointer to call a
SetVariable() service, which is located outside of SMRAM.
Hence, this can result in code execution in SMM (escalating privilege from ring 0 to ring -2).
Below is the decompiled code of the vulnerable handler:
EFI_STATUS __fastcall SwSmiHandler_474(__int64 a1, __int64 a2, UINTN *CpuIndex)
{
EFI_STATUS Status; // rax
UINTN CurrentCpuIndex; // rbx
bool NotFound; // zf
UINTN CpuNum; // r9
char AsfSecureBootValue[4]; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-10h] BYREF
void *RegisterValue; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-Ch] BYREF
LODWORD(Status) = 0;
if ( !g_ReadyToBootRegistered )
{
LODWORD(Status) = (gSmmCpu_10A0->ReadSaveState)(
gSmmCpu_10A0,
4i64,
EFI_SMM_SAVE_STATE_REGISTER_RBX,
*CpuIndex,
&RegisterValue);
// compare RBX value with "$H2O" for each CPU
for ( CurrentCpuIndex = 0i64; ; ++CurrentCpuIndex )
{
NotFound = CurrentCpuIndex == gSmst_1068->NumberOfCpus;
if ( CurrentCpuIndex >= gSmst_1068->NumberOfCpus )
break;
Status = (gSmmCpu_10A0->ReadSaveState)(
gSmmCpu_10A0,
4i64,
EFI_SMM_SAVE_STATE_REGISTER_RBX,
CurrentCpuIndex,
&RegisterValue);
if ( !Status && RegisterValue == '$H2O' )
{
NotFound = CurrentCpuIndex == gSmst_1068->NumberOfCpus;
break;
}
}
// if RBX value is "$H2O" for some CPU
if ( !NotFound )
{
Status = (gSmmCpu_10A0->ReadSaveState)(
gSmmCpu_10A0,
4i64,
EFI_SMM_SAVE_STATE_REGISTER_RAX,
*CpuIndex,
&RegisterValue);
if ( (Status & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
{
AsfSecureBootValue[0] = BYTE1(RegisterValue);
// Set "AsfSecureBoot" to dword from RAX
Status = gRT_1018->SetVariable(L"AsfSecureBoot", &VendorGuid, 7u, 1ui64, AsfSecureBootValue);// vulnerability
if ( (Status & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
LODWORD(Status) = x_GetSetVariablePtr();
}
}
}
CpuNum = *CpuIndex;
LODWORD(RegisterValue) = Status;
// WriteSaveState instead of ReadSafeState (to return the result)
(gSmmCpu_10A0->ReadSaveState)(gSmmCpu_10A0, 4i64, EFI_SMM_SAVE_STATE_REGISTER_RAX, CpuNum, &RegisterValue);
return 0i64;
}
The
SetVariable() service will be called if two conditions are met:
g_ReadyToBootRegisteredflag not set
- the RBX register contain the value
0x2448324F(
$H20) for some CPU
The handler is registered in the function located at offset
0x5E0.
Below is the decompiled code of this function:
__int64 RegisterHandler()
{
EFI_HANDLE DispatchHandle; // [rsp+20h] [rbp-18h] BYREF
void *Registration; // [rsp+28h] [rbp-10h] BYREF
EFI_SMM_SW_REGISTER_CONTEXT RegisterContext; // [rsp+50h] [rbp+18h] BYREF
EFI_SMM_SW_DISPATCH2_PROTOCOL *EfiSmmSwDispatch2Protocol; // [rsp+58h] [rbp+20h] BYREF
gSmst_1068->SmmLocateProtocol(&EFI_SMM_CPU_PROTOCOL_GUID_E00, 0i64, &gSmmCpu_10A0);
gSmst_1068->SmmLocateProtocol(&EFI_SMM_SW_DISPATCH2_PROTOCOL_GUID_DF0, 0i64, &EfiSmmSwDispatch2Protocol);
RegisterContext.SwSmiInputValue = 0x56i64;
(EfiSmmSwDispatch2Protocol->Register)(EfiSmmSwDispatch2Protocol, SwSmiHandler_474, &RegisterContext, &DispatchHandle);
gSmst_1068->SmmRegisterProtocolNotify(
&EDKII_SMM_READY_TO_BOOT_PROTOCOL_GUID_E10,
SetReadyToBootRegisteredFlag,
&Registration);
return 0i64;
}
The
g_ReadyToBootRegistered flag will be set (by the
SetReadyToBootRegisteredFlag() callback) after the
SmmReadyToBoot event is signaled. Due to this fact the vulnerability cannot be exploited from the operating system. However, using
EFI_BOOT_SERVICES and
EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES services such as
SetVariable() is unsafe inside code intended to run in SMM (from SMRAM) because an attacker capable of executing code in DXE phase could exploit this vulnerability to escalate privileges to SMM (ring -2).
To exploit this vulnerability from DXE it is enough to:
- overwrite the
SetVariable()service address in the
EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICEStable with the shellcode address
- trigger the SWSMI handler with number
0x56
To fix this vulnerability, it is essential to replace the usage of
SetVariable() service from
EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES with
EfiSmmVariableProtocol->SmmSetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date
|Fujitsu PSIRT is notified
|2021-09-10
|Fujitsu PSIRT is confirmed issue
|2021-09-14
|CERT/CC created a case
|2021-09-27
|Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2021-11-01
|Insyde PSIRT provide patch release
|2021-11-09
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2022-02-01
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team