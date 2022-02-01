[BRLY-2021-018] SMM callout vulnerability in combined DXE/SMM on Fujitsu device (SMM arbitrary code execution)

Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team identified a SMM callout in a Fujitsu device, which allows an attacker to access the System Management Mode and execute arbitrary code.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2021-018

CERT/CC assigned case number: VU#796611

Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2021-41841

CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H

Affected Fujitsu firmwares with confirmed impact by BINARLY team

Device name Driver name Driver SHA256 File GUID Fujitsu LIFEBOOK E459/E449 AhciBusDxe 4143f3774dd14fcfc1afc3d7ee774f97e4ca556032bbc7c3133f5ba9b0045402 3ACC966D-8E33-45C6-B4FE-62724BCD15A9

Potential impact

An attacker can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 0 to ring -2, execute arbitrary code in System Management Mode - an environment more privileged than operating system (OS) and completely isolated from it. Running arbitrary code in SMM additionally bypasses SMM-based SPI flash protections against modifications, which can help an attacker to install a firmware backdoor/implant into the BIOS. Such a malicious firmware code in the BIOS could persist across operating system re-installs. Additionally, this vulnerability could potentially be used by threat actors to bypass security mechanisms provided by UEFI firmware (for example, Secure Boot and some types of memory isolation for hypervisors).

Vulnerability description

In the function at offset 0x1068 (image sha256: 4143f3774dd14fcfc1afc3d7ee774f97e4ca556032bbc7c3133f5ba9b0045402 ), the child software System Management Interrupt (SWSMI) handler with the GUID 56947330-585c-4470-a95d-c55c529feb47 is registered:

if ( SmstIsNotNull() ) { Handle1 = 0; gBS_E738->InstallProtocolInterface(&Handle1, &ProprietaryProtocol_D8C0, EFI_NATIVE_INTERFACE, 0); gHandle = Handle; return gSmst_E718->SmiHandlerRegister(SmiHandler_1C10, &gSmiHandlerGuid, &DispatchHandle); }

Find below the decompiled SWSMI handler code:

EFI_STATUS __fastcall SmiHandler_1C10( EFI_HANDLE DispatchHandle, const void *Context, void *CommBuffer, UINTN *CommBufferSize) { // [COLLAPSED LOCAL DECLARATIONS. PRESS KEYPAD CTRL-"+" TO EXPAND] if ( CommBuffer && CommBufferSize ) { if ( *CommBuffer == 1 ) { Buffer = 0; if ( gBS_E738->LocateHandleBuffer(ByProtocol, &EFI_ATA_PASS_THRU_PROTOCOL_GUID_D660, 0, &NoHandles, &Buffer) ) { Status = EFI_NOT_FOUND; } else { Buffer = 0; BufferSize = 0; v6 = gSmst_E718->SmmLocateHandle(ByProtocol, &EFI_ATA_PASS_THRU_PROTOCOL_GUID_D660, 0, &BufferSize, 0); Status = EFI_NOT_FOUND; if ( v6 ) { if ( v6 == EFI_BUFFER_TOO_SMALL ) { gSmst_E718->SmmAllocatePool(EfiRuntimeServicesData, BufferSize, &Buffer); if ( !Buffer ) { Status = 0x8000000000000009; goto _WriteStatus; } v6 = gSmst_E718->SmmLocateHandle( ByProtocol, &EFI_ATA_PASS_THRU_PROTOCOL_GUID_D660, 0, &BufferSize, Buffer); } else if ( v6 != EFI_NOT_FOUND ) { goto _WriteStatus; } } if ( v6 == EFI_NOT_FOUND ) v7 = 0; else v7 = BufferSize >> 3; gSmst_E718->SmmFreePool(Buffer); if ( v7 == NoHandles ) goto _SetEfiSuccessStatus; if ( !Handle ) { Status = EFI_NOT_READY; goto _WriteStatus; } Status = sub_1E6C(); if ( !Status ) { Status = gBS_E738->HandleProtocol(Handle, &EFI_LOADED_IMAGE_PROTOCOL_GUID_D710, &Interface); if ( !Status ) { Interface->Unload = sub_2C74; if ( !gBS_E738->LocateProtocol(&EFI_ACPI_SUPPORT_PROTOCOL_GUID_D6E0, 0, &v15) ) { v8 = 0; do { v9 = (v15->GetAcpiTable)(v15, v8, &v16, &v18, v17); if ( !v9 ) { if ( *v16 == 'PCAF' ) { v9 = EFI_ABORTED; dword_E6E0 = *(v16 + 19); } gBS_E738->FreePool(v16); } ++v8; } while ( !v9 ); } } goto _WriteStatus; } if ( Status == EFI_NOT_STARTED ) _SetEfiSuccessStatus: Status = EFI_SUCCESS; } } else { Status = EFI_UNSUPPORTED; } _WriteStatus: *(CommBuffer + 1) = Status; } return 0; }

If CommBuffer and CommBufferSize pointers are not-NULL and first QWORD from CommBuffer is equal to 0x01 , the following code will be executed:

Buffer = 0; if ( gBS_E738->LocateHandleBuffer(ByProtocol, &EFI_ATA_PASS_THRU_PROTOCOL_GUID_D660, 0, &NoHandles, &Buffer) ) { Status = EFI_NOT_FOUND; }

Using services from EFI_BOOT_SERVICES (in this case LocateHandleBuffer() ) inside a SW SMI handler is unsafe and may lead to arbitrary code execution in SMM.

In addition to this code, this SMI handler uses many other services from the EFI_BOOT_SERVICES and EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES tables.

An example of using the LocateProtocol() (from EFI_BOOT_SERVICES ) and GetVariable() (from EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES ) services is shown below ( SmiHandler_1C10() -> sub_1E6C() ):

EFI_STATUS sub_1E6C() { // [COLLAPSED LOCAL DECLARATIONS. PRESS KEYPAD CTRL-"+" TO EXPAND] Interface = 0; v0 = 0; if ( !gBS_E738->LocateProtocol(&EFI_SMM_RUNTIME_PROTOCOL_GUID_D630, 0, &Interface) ) (*Interface)(&EFI_SMM_RUNTIME_PROTOCOL_GUID_D630, 0, &Interface); v1 = ::Buffer; v2 = 0; if ( ::Buffer ) { DataSize = 0; Status = gRT_E740->GetVariable(VariableName, &EFI_GENERIC_VARIABLE_GUID_D540, 0, &DataSize, 0); if ( Status == EFI_BUFFER_TOO_SMALL ) { Data = SmmAllocatePool(DataSize); v2 = Data; if ( Data ) Status = (gRT_E740->GetVariable)(VariableName, &EFI_GENERIC_VARIABLE_GUID_D540, 0, &DataSize, Data); } ... } ... return result; }

Each of these services can be targeted by a potential attacker.

To exploit this vulnerability is enough to:

overwrite the service address in the EFI_BOOT_SERVICES (or EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES ) table with the shellcode address

(or ) table with the shellcode address trigger the SWSMI handler (SwSmi number is specified in UEFI ACPI table)

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date Fujitsu PSIRT is notified 2021-09-10 Fujitsu PSIRT is confirmed issue 2021-09-14 CERT/CC created a case 2021-09-27 Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE number 2021-11-01 Insyde PSIRT provide patch release 2021-11-09 BINARLY public disclosure date 2022-02-01

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team