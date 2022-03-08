[BRLY-2021-033] SMM memory corruption vulnerability in SMM driver on multiple HP devices.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a SMM memory corruption vulnerability on multiple HP devices allowing a possible attacker to write fixed or predictable data to SMRAM. Exploiting this issue could lead to escalating privileges to SMM.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2021-033
- HP PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2022-23925
- CERT/CC assigned case number: VU#683814
- CVSS v3.1 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H
Affected HP firmwares with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Device/Firmware
|File Name
|SHA256 (File PE32 section)
|File GUID
|Device / firmware version:
02.05.01 Rev.A
|0155
|ab8b10ee19403060cc340c87e7c53f10569a60538279b76f732e6085c0b92a4e
|6F627C09-91F3-4A14-B301-306CEFCF999A
Potential impact
An attacker can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 0 to ring -2, execute arbitrary code in the System Management Mode - an environment more privileged than operating system (OS) and completely isolated from it. Running arbitrary code in SMM additionally bypasses SMM-based SPI flash protections against modifications, which can help an attacker to install a firmware backdoor/implant into the BIOS. Such a malicious firmware code in the BIOS could persist across operating system re-installs. Additionally, this vulnerability potentially could be used by threat actors to bypass security mechanisms provided by the UEFI firmware (for example, Secure Boot and some types of memory isolation for hypervisors).
Vulnerability description
The vulnerability exists in the child SW SMI handler registered with GUID
e0c277cb-e633-4a8c-b0c6-49e8d685aa30 and located at offset
0x246C in the driver.
The pseudocode for this handler is shown below:
EFI_STATUS __fastcall SmiHandler_246C(
EFI_HANDLE DispatchHandle,
const void *Context,
CommBuffer *CommBuffer,
UINTN *CommBufferSize)
{
// [COLLAPSED LOCAL DECLARATIONS. PRESS KEYPAD CTRL-"+" TO EXPAND]
if ( CommBuffer && CommBufferSize && (-(*CommBufferSize != 64) & EFI_INVALID_PARAMETER) == 0 )
{
Header = 'UBES';
Error = -(CommBuffer->Header != 'UBES') & EFI_INVALID_PARAMETER;
if ( CommBuffer->Header == 'UBES' )
{
if ( !CommBuffer->EnableChecks
|| !sub_40E8('UBES', Context)
|| CommBuffer->Case == 2
|| sub_324C()
|| sub_3088(CommBuffer->field_30, CommBuffer->field_28, 0i64) )
{
Error = 0i64;
}
else
{
Error = EFI_ACCESS_DENIED;
}
}
if ( Error )
goto _Exit;
Case = CommBuffer->Case;
if ( Case > 5 )
{
Case1 = Case - 6;
if ( Case1 )
{
Case2 = Case1 - 1;
if ( Case2 )
{
Case3 = Case2 - 1;
if ( Case3 )
{
if ( Case3 != 1 )
{
_Exit1:
Error = EFI_INVALID_PARAMETER;
goto _Exit;
}
// Case3 = CommBuffer->Case - 8 = 1
// CommBuffer->Case = 9
Res = ToCopyMemS(CommBuffer->Offset, CommBuffer->Dst, CommBuffer->DstSize);
}
...
}
...
}
...
}
...
}
return 0;
}
Let's assume that the CommBuffer has following structure:
00000000 CommBufferStruc struc ; (sizeof=0x40, mappedto_235)
00000000 Header dd ?
00000004 field_4 dd ?
00000008 Case dd ?
0000000C db ?
0000000D db ?
0000000E db ?
0000000F db ?
00000010 Offset dq ? ; Pointer
00000018 Dst dq ? ; Pointer
00000020 DstSize dd ? ; Pointer
00000024 EnableChecks db ?
00000025 field_25 db ?
00000026 db ?
00000027 db ?
00000028 field_28 dq ?
00000030 field_30 dw ?
00000032 db ?
00000033 db ?
00000034 db ?
00000035 db ?
00000036 db ?
00000037 db ?
00000038 field_38 dq ?
00000040 CommBufferStruc ends
CommBuffer->Header should be equal to
0x55424553 (
UBES).
If we set
CommBuffer->EnableChecks to
0x00 and
CommBuffer->Case to
0x09 than we will trigger the following code:
Res = ToCopyMemS(CommBuffer->Offset, CommBuffer->Dst, CommBuffer->DstSize);
Consider the
ToCopyMemS function (offset:
0x1774):
__int64 __fastcall ToCopyMemS(__int64 Offset, void *DstBuffer, unsigned int DstBufferSize)
{
// [COLLAPSED LOCAL DECLARATIONS. PRESS KEYPAD CTRL-"+" TO EXPAND]
Status = 0i64;
if ( !DstBuffer || !DstBufferSize )
return EFI_INVALID_PARAMETER;
if ( gProprietaryprotocol1Located ) // Should be zero
return (*(gProprietaryprotocol_1 + 2))(gArgs[0] + Offset);
Func = *(gProprietaryprotocol_2 + 2);
if ( !Func ) // Should be zero
{
CopyMemS(DstBuffer, DstBufferSize, (Offset + gArgs[0]), DstBufferSize);
return Status;
}
return Func(gArgs[0] + Offset);
}
-
the variable
gProprietaryprotocol1Locatedequals
0because the
gProprietaryprotocol_1protocol with GUID
2452b851-87b5-4225-abf6-c3819cf11256cannot be located (it is not installed elsewhere)
- below is code from function with offset
0x27C8that tries to locate the protocol with GUID
2452b851-87b5-4225-abf6-c3819cf11256(ProprietaryProtocol1Guid):
Proprietaryprotocol = 0; Status = gSmst->SmmLocateProtocol(&ProprietaryProtocol1Guid, 0, &gProprietaryprotocol_1); if ( Status ) Status = gSmst->SmmLocateProtocol(&ProprietaryProtocol2Guid, 0, &gProprietaryprotocol_2); else gProprietaryprotocol1Located = 1;
- below is code from function with offset
-
Funcequals
0because
gProprietaryprotocol_2interface (installed in driver
230Dwith GUID
D9E13697-277E-45F0-8F09-841370367FEB) has following structure:
<offset Func1, offset Func2, 0>
This means that the
CopyMemS function will be executed and data from
(Offset + gArgs[0]) will be copied to
DstBuffer =
CommBuffer->Dst.
The nested pointer
CommBuffer->Dst is not validated and a potential attacker could use this to overwrite the contents of SMRAM.
To exploit this vulnerability it is enough to:
- Setup Communication Buffer:
CommBuffer->Header = 0x55424553
CommBuffer->EnableChecks = 0
CommBuffer->Case = 9
CommBuffer->Dst = {address from SMRAM}
- Trigger the SW SMI Handler (SW SMI number and pointer to Communication Buffer are specified in UEFI ACPI table) via
0xB2IO port
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date
|HP PSIRT is notified
|2021-07-12
|HP PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2021-08-09
|HP PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2021-08-19
|CERT/CC created a case
|2021-11-16
|HP PSIRT provide patch release
|2022-03-08
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2022-03-08
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team