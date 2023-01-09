[BRLY-2022-035] Stack memory leak vulnerability in DXE driver.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack memory leak vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to write stack memory to NVRAM variable.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-035
- Lenovo PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2022-4434
- CVSS v3.1 Score 6.0 Medium AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Lenovo firmwares with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Fimware
|Module name
|Module SHA256
|File GUID
|
N3HET74W/$0AN3H00.FL1
|SystemErrorMenuDxe
|b8ec9208998c62154c4ea1208c72609f56c770c11953b0c59466e752bbc562ca
|BD6736AC-B126-4FEA-9D1D-174D4A899F22
Potential impact
An attacker with local privileged access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of the stack and use this information to exploit other vulnerabilities in DXE. A malicious code installed as a result of the vulnerability exploitation in a DXE driver could survive across an operating system (OS) boot process and runtime or modify NVRAM area on SPI flash storage (to gain persistence on target platform). Additionally, this vulnerability potentially could be used by threat actors to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence on the OS boot process, and in some cases would allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
The pseudocode of the vulnerable function is shown below:
unsigned sub_2B18()
{
// ...
DataSize = 8;
if ( (gRT->GetVariable(L"PwdUnlockErr", &gVariableGuid, 0, &DataSize, Value) & 0x8000000000000000) != 0 )
v10 = 1;
else
v10 = *(v6 + 1);
SetVariable = gRT->SetVariable;
Value[0] = v10;
SetVariable(L"PwdUnlockErr", &gVariableGuid, VARIABLE_ATTRIBUTE_NV_BS_RT, DataSize, Value);
// ...
}
As we can see from the pseudocode, the
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize value, which can be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service.
Thus, a potential attacker can write
X - 8 bytes from the stack to NVRAM if writes any buffer of length
X > 8 to the
PwdUnlockErr NVRAM variable.
In order to fix this vulnerability, the
DataSize variable must be initialized before
gRT->SetVariable():
// ...
DataSize = 8;
if ( (gRT->GetVariable(L"PwdUnlockErr", &gVariableGuid, 0, &DataSize, Value) & 0x8000000000000000) != 0 )
v10 = 1;
else
v10 = *(v6 + 1);
SetVariable = gRT->SetVariable;
Value[0] = v10;
DataSize = 8; // <--- added
SetVariable(L"PwdUnlockErr", &gVariableGuid, VARIABLE_ATTRIBUTE_NV_BS_RT, DataSize, Value);
// ...
Disclosure timeline
This vulnerability is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the vulnerability report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Lenovo PSIRT is notified
|2022-10-24
|Lenovo PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2022-12-16
|Lenovo PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2022-12-27
|Lenovo PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-01-03
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-01-09
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team