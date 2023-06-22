[BRLY-2022-054] Stack buffer overflow vulnerability leads to arbitrary code execution in DXE driver on multiple Dell platforms.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack overflow vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to access UEFI DXE driver and execute arbitrary code.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-054
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28036
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099/DSA-2023-204
- CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Latitude 9520
|0.1.17.0
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|3d3150a82da8f1e143f85bfe50d894a735886c243b3dd93209b1346ad200c054
|Inspiron 15 3511, Vostro 15 3510
|0.1.18.2
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|85d1e1cf6f5175d22ab262bc5034720287bfaf54e5a1b9074e624b106f627808
|XPS 13 9365
|0.2.24.0
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|befd809dc391328ad5553f72f6528c74c152fb51aef52738f2c7f5e10dcda3c4
|Latitude 3301
|0.1.17.0
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|e4f86398668c72865f121e2ff10136da190c9fc18b4835ff0426d8ccb504cb25
|OptiPlex 3000 Thin Client
|0.1.4.0
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|eec811ee26817bbc8ead55742bb2a2b9c1cb1c87814a59646660203910ccfe2a
|Latitude 5420
|0.1.22.0
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|fd097b2327a983291c443da05b5f588491de06a3aa212c98a5f4bb8046241784
Potential impact
An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Latitude 9520's firmware (version: 0.1.17.0, module sha256: 3d3150a82da8f1e143f85bfe50d894a735886c243b3dd93209b1346ad200c054) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows to overflow a stack buffer:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0xb2ad
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0xb2d5
char sub_B220()
{
__int64 v0; // rbx
char result; // al
char v2; // dl
unsigned __int8 v3; // bl
char v4; // dl
int v5; // ecx
int v6; // edx
int v7; // ecx
unsigned __int8 v8; // bl
char v9; // dl
void *Interface; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-40h] BYREF
__int64 Data; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-38h] BYREF
__int64 v12; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-30h]
char v13[8]; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-28h]
__int64 v14; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-20h] BYREF
__int64 v15; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-18h]
char v16; // [rsp+60h] [rbp-10h]
int v17; // [rsp+90h] [rbp+20h] BYREF
UINTN DataSize; // [rsp+98h] [rbp+28h] BYREF
int v19; // [rsp+A0h] [rbp+30h] BYREF
__int16 v20; // [rsp+A4h] [rbp+34h]
char v21; // [rsp+A6h] [rbp+36h]
void *HeciProtocol; // [rsp+A8h] [rbp+38h] BYREF
Data = 0i64;
v12 = 0i64;
v13[0] = 0;
v14 = 0i64;
v15 = 0i64;
v16 = 0;
v19 = 0;
v20 = 0;
v21 = 0;
v0 = gBS->LocateProtocol(&HECI_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &Interface);
result = sub_FF2C();
if ( !result && v0 >= 0 )
{
DataSize = 17i64;
gRT->GetVariable( // <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"MeSetupStorage",
&ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&DataSize,
&Data);
gRT->GetVariable( // <= second call
L"MeBackupStorage",
&ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&DataSize,
&v14);
DataSize = 143i64;
gRT->GetVariable(L"MeSetup", &ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, 0i64, &DataSize, &unk_A0F80);
DataSize = 7i64;
gRT->GetVariable(L"TcgSetup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, 0i64, &DataSize, &v19);
if ( BYTE4(v12) != BYTE4(v15) && !byte_A0FAA && BYTE4(v12) == 1 )
sub_F120();
if ( BYTE2(Data) != BYTE2(v14) )
{
byte_A0891 = 1;
if ( BYTE2(Data) )
{
sub_F320();
}
else if ( (gBS->LocateProtocol(&HECI_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &HeciProtocol) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
{
(*(HeciProtocol + 8))(&v17);
if ( v17 != 3 && !sub_FF2C() )
sub_ED6C(6, v2, 0);
}
}
v3 = BYTE1(Data);
if ( BYTE1(Data) != BYTE1(v14) && !sub_FF2C() )
sub_ED6C(7, v4, v3);
if ( Data != v14 )
{
byte_A0891 = 1;
if ( Data == 1 )
{
v5 = 4;
v6 = 0;
}
else
{
v5 = 0;
v6 = 4;
}
sub_F414(v5, v6);
}
v7 = byte_A0891;
v8 = BYTE6(Data);
if ( BYTE5(Data) != BYTE5(v14) )
v7 = 1;
byte_A0891 = v7;
if ( BYTE6(Data) != BYTE6(v14) && v19 == 1 && !sub_FF2C() )
sub_ED6C(47, v9, v8);
LOBYTE(v7) = BYTE2(v12);
if ( BYTE2(v12) != BYTE2(v15) )
{
byte_A0891 = 1;
sub_EF84(SBYTE2(v12));
}
if ( BYTE3(v12) != BYTE3(v15) )
sub_F5C0(BYTE3(v12));
if ( HIBYTE(v12) != HIBYTE(v15) )
sub_FBAC(v7, SHIBYTE(v12));
if ( v13[0] != v16 )
sub_FD30(v7, v13[0]);
return gRT->SetVariable(L"MeBackupStorage", &ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, 2u, 0x11ui64, &Data);
}
return result;
}
The
DataSize is initialized only once (before the first call to
gRT->GetVariable() service).
If the length of
MeSetupStorage NVRAM variable is greater than
17, the second call to
gRT->GetVariable() service will overflow a stack buffer, which in turn could lead to arbitrary code execution.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
MeBackupStorage before calling
gRT->GetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team