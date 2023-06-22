[BRLY-2022-055] Stack buffer overflow vulnerability leads to arbitrary code execution in DXE driver on multiple Dell platforms.

Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack overflow vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to access UEFI DXE driver and execute arbitrary code.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-055

Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-32467

DSA identifier: DSA-2023-225/DSA-2023-225

CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H

Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Product Firmware version CPU Module name Module GUID Module SHA256 Edge Gateway 5000/5100 0.1.19.0 Intel TcgPlatformSetupPolicy 196ca3d8-9a5a-4735-b328-8ffc1d93d188 4a34ae9ce361a948fe52338b0d346c7407650564c41271322929438f30d9939c Edge Gateway 5200 105 Intel TcgPlatformSetupPolicy 196ca3d8-9a5a-4735-b328-8ffc1d93d188 586e664915f02caedeb93fcdedc19dd321cb09aaae73c45134ab521eb5d2f8c2 XPS 13 9350 0.1.13.0 Intel TcgPlatformSetupPolicy 196ca3d8-9a5a-4735-b328-8ffc1d93d188 5a20b2a83dbdd5e8898ba8d79a8de70f464508deeb8b90aaabcf4aa94ff363f7 ChengMing 3977 0.1.13.0 Intel 196CA3D8-9A5A-4735-B328-8FFC1D93D188 196ca3d8-9a5a-4735-b328-8ffc1d93d188 9705a9e915c70cd7e330cac54a57ca855b1438c4ffcaa071c16a63b703bff529

Potential impact

An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.

Vulnerability description

Let's take Edge Gateway 5000/5100's firmware (version: 0.1.19.0, module sha256: 4a34ae9ce361a948fe52338b0d346c7407650564c41271322929438f30d9939c) as an example.

The following code in the module actually allows to overflow a stack buffer:

a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0xba1

offset: a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0xbe5

__int64 __fastcall sub_A68(void *a1) { __int64 v1; // rbx __int64 result; // rax __int64 v3; // rax char v4; // cl __int64 v5; // rax char v6; // cl __int64 v7; // rax void *v8; // rcx char v9; // cl char v10[4]; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-848h] BYREF unsigned int v11; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-844h] BYREF int v12; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-840h] BYREF __int16 v13; // [rsp+3Ch] [rbp-83Ch] __int16 v14; // [rsp+3Eh] [rbp-83Ah] char v15; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-838h] char v16; // [rsp+41h] [rbp-837h] char v17; // [rsp+42h] [rbp-836h] char v18; // [rsp+43h] [rbp-835h] char v19; // [rsp+44h] [rbp-834h] char v20; // [rsp+45h] [rbp-833h] char v21; // [rsp+46h] [rbp-832h] char v22; // [rsp+47h] [rbp-831h] __int64 v23; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-830h] BYREF __int64 v24; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-828h] BYREF _QWORD v25[2]; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-820h] BYREF __int64 v26; // [rsp+68h] [rbp-810h] BYREF _BYTE v27[7]; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-808h] BYREF char v28; // [rsp+77h] [rbp-801h] char v29; // [rsp+78h] [rbp-800h] char v30; // [rsp+79h] [rbp-7FFh] char v31; // [rsp+7Ah] [rbp-7FEh] char v32; // [rsp+7Bh] [rbp-7FDh] char v33; // [rsp+7Ch] [rbp-7FCh] char v34; // [rsp+7Dh] [rbp-7FBh] char v35; // [rsp+7Eh] [rbp-7FAh] char v36; // [rsp+7Fh] [rbp-7F9h] char v37; // [rsp+80h] [rbp-7F8h] char v38; // [rsp+81h] [rbp-7F7h] char v39; // [rsp+82h] [rbp-7F6h] char v40; // [rsp+83h] [rbp-7F5h] char v41; // [rsp+85h] [rbp-7F3h] char v42; // [rsp+86h] [rbp-7F2h] char v43; // [rsp+87h] [rbp-7F1h] char v44; // [rsp+88h] [rbp-7F0h] char v45; // [rsp+89h] [rbp-7EFh] char v46; // [rsp+8Ah] [rbp-7EEh] char v47; // [rsp+35Bh] [rbp-51Dh] char v48; // [rsp+35Dh] [rbp-51Bh] char v49; // [rsp+45Ch] [rbp-41Ch] void *v50; // [rsp+880h] [rbp+8h] BYREF char v51; // [rsp+890h] [rbp+18h] BYREF char v52; // [rsp+898h] [rbp+20h] BYREF v50 = a1; v13 = -5212; v14 = 19381; v12 = -326642109; v15 = -95; v16 = -27; v17 = 63; v18 = 62; v19 = 54; v20 = -78; v21 = 13; v22 = -87; v51 = 0; v24 = 1i64; v25[0] = 0i64; v10[0] = 0; v26 = 1i64; v23 = 2029i64; v1 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(__int64, __int64, __int64 *))gBS->AllocatePool)(4i64, 40i64, &qword_1230); sub_1120(&byte_1210, 0x1Bui64, 0); if ( v1 < 0 ) return 0x8000000000000009ui64; if ( ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, _QWORD *))gBS->LocateProtocol)( &DELL_PROPERTY_DXE_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, v25) >= 0 ) (*(void (__fastcall **)(_QWORD, __int64, __int64 *, __int64 *, char *))v25[0])( v25[0], 9346i64, qword_240, &v26, v10); v3 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, char *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here) L"InternalDisallowTpmFlag", &PEI_TCG_INTERNAL_FLAGS_GUID, &v11, &v24, &v51); v4 = v51; if ( v3 < 0 ) v4 = 0; v51 = v4; v5 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, char *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= second call L"TcgInternalSyncFlag", &TCG_PPI_SYNC_FLAG_GUID, &v11, &v24, &v52); v6 = v52; if ( v5 < 0 ) v6 = 0; v52 = v6; v7 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)( L"Setup", &v12, &v11, &v23, v27); *(_BYTE *)qword_1230 = 2; v8 = (void *)(qword_1230 + 1); if ( v7 >= 0 ) { sub_1120(v8, 0x1Bui64, 0); *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 1) = v33; if ( !v33 && !sub_3EC() ) { v28 = 0; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, _QWORD, _QWORD))gRT->SetVariable)( L"TpmOldvar", &TC_EFI_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_GUID, 0i64, 0i64, 0i64); } *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 2) = v35; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 3) = v28; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 4) = v38; if ( v47 || (v9 = v29) != 0 ) { v9 = sub_3EC() ? 1 : 5; v29 = v9; } *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 5) = v9; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 19) = v52; if ( v41 ) *(_DWORD *)(qword_1230 + 7) = 2; else *(_DWORD *)(qword_1230 + 7) = 1; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 11) = v46; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 6) = v51; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 12) = 1; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 13) = v30; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 14) = v31; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 15) = v32; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 16) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 17) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 18) = v40; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 20) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 21) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 22) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 23) = 0; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 26) = v44; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 25) = v43; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 24) = v42; *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 27) = v45; } else { sub_1120(v8, 0x1Bui64, 0); } if ( v10[0] ) { *(_BYTE *)qword_1230 = 2; *(_QWORD *)(qword_1230 + 32) = sub_544; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)( L"Setup", &v12, &v11, &v23, v27); v39 = v51; v28 = 0; v33 = 0; v35 = 0; v38 = 0; v29 = 0; v30 = 0; v31 = 0; v37 = 0; v32 = 0; v40 = 0; v34 = 0; v36 = 0; v49 = 0; v48 = 0; return ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, _QWORD, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"Setup", &v12, v11, v23, v27); } else { if ( MEMORY[0xFED40000] == 0xFF ) goto LABEL_28; if ( !v48 ) { v48 = 1; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, _QWORD, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"Setup", &v12, v11, v23, v27); } if ( MEMORY[0xFED40000] == 0xFF ) { LABEL_28: if ( v49 || v48 ) { v49 = 0; v48 = 0; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, _QWORD, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"Setup", &v12, v11, v23, v27); } } *(_QWORD *)(qword_1230 + 32) = sub_544; byte_1210 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 1); byte_1211 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 2); byte_1212 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 3); byte_1213 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 4); byte_1214 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 5); dword_1216 = *(_DWORD *)(qword_1230 + 7); byte_121A = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 11); byte_121B = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 12); byte_121C = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 13); byte_121D = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 14); byte_121E = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 15); byte_121F = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 16); byte_1220 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 17); byte_1221 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 18); byte_1222 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 19); byte_1223 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 20); byte_1224 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 21); byte_1225 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 22); byte_1226 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 23); byte_1229 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 26); byte_1228 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 25); byte_1227 = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 24); byte_122A = *(_BYTE *)(qword_1230 + 27); gBS->InstallMultipleProtocolInterfaces(&v50, &TCG_PLATFORM_SETUP_POLICY_GUID, qword_1230, 0i64); gImageHandle = v50; result = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(__int64, __int64, void (__fastcall *)(EFI_EVENT, void *)))gBS->CreateEvent)( 512i64, 8i64, NotifyFunction); if ( result >= 0 ) return ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, void **))gBS->RegisterProtocolNotify)( &BDS_ALL_DRIVERS_CONNECTED_PROTOCOL_GUID, v25[1], &Registration); } return result; }

The DataSize is initialized only once (before the first call to gRT->GetVariable() service).

If the length of InternalDisallowTpmFlag NVRAM variable is greater than 1 , the second call to gRT->GetVariable() service will overflow a stack buffer, which in turn could lead to arbitrary code execution.

To fix this vulnerability the DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of TcgInternalSyncFlag before calling gRT->GetVariable() .

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date (YYYY-mm-dd) Dell PSIRT is notified 2022-12-29 Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue 2023-03-16 Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number 2023-06-15 Dell PSIRT provide patch release 2023-06-15 BINARLY public disclosure date 2023-06-21

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team