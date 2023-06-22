[BRLY-2022-065] Stack buffer overflow vulnerability leads to arbitrary code execution in DXE driver on multiple Dell platforms.

Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a stack overflow vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to access UEFI DXE driver and execute arbitrary code.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-065

Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-32466

DSA identifier: DSA-2023-225/DSA-2023-225

CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H

Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Product Firmware version CPU Module name Module GUID Module SHA256 Edge Gateway 3200 103 Intel Setup 899407d7-99fe-43d8-9a21-79ec328cac21 99e00b3febba1763a7ff3f1eb043872506a00032ea2166b3611c041f8e56a3bb

Potential impact

An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.

Vulnerability description

Let's take Edge Gateway 3200's firmware (version: 103, module sha256: 99e00b3febba1763a7ff3f1eb043872506a00032ea2166b3611c041f8e56a3bb) as an example.

The following code in the module actually allows to overflow a stack buffer:

a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0x10741

offset: a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0x10840

void *__fastcall sub_105AC(void *a1) { char v2; // di unsigned int v3; // esi void *result; // rax void *v5; // r12 __int64 v6; // rdx __int64 v7; // rdx __int64 v8; // rdx unsigned int v9; // ebx char *v10; // rsi __int64 v11; // r14 char v12; // al char *v13; // rbx const __int16 *v14; // rax __int64 v15; // rbx UINTN v16; // rbx bool v17; // zf __int64 v18; // rdi const __int16 *v19; // rax __int16 *v20; // rdx const __int16 *v21; // rax UINTN v22; // rdi __int64 v23; // rdi const __int16 *v24; // rax __int16 *v25; // rdx const __int16 *v26; // rax UINTN v27; // rdi __int64 v28; // rdi const __int16 *v29; // rax __int16 *v30; // rdx const __int16 *v31; // rax UINTN v32; // rdi __int64 v33; // r8 __int16 *v34; // rax __int16 *v35; // rdx __int16 *v36; // rax char v37; // al char *v38; // rbx char v39; // cl const __int16 *v40; // rax __int64 v41; // rbx UINTN v42; // rbx __int64 v43; // rdi const __int16 *v44; // rax __int16 *v45; // rdx const __int16 *v46; // rax UINTN v47; // rdi __int64 v48; // rdi const __int16 *v49; // rax __int16 *v50; // rdx const __int16 *v51; // rax UINTN v52; // rdi __int64 v53; // rdi const __int16 *v54; // rax __int16 *v55; // rdx const __int16 *v56; // rax UINTN v57; // rdi __int64 v58; // r8 __int16 *v59; // rax __int16 *v60; // rdx __int16 *v61; // rax unsigned int v62; // ebx char *p_Destination; // rdi __int64 v64; // rsi __int64 v65; // [rsp+20h] [rbp-E0h] __int64 v66; // [rsp+20h] [rbp-E0h] char v67[4]; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-D0h] BYREF char v68; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-CCh] unsigned int v69; // [rsp+3Ch] [rbp-C4h] unsigned int v70; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-C0h] EFI_GUID VendorGuid; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-B8h] BYREF UINTN v72; // [rsp+60h] [rbp-A0h] BYREF UINT32 Attributes; // [rsp+68h] [rbp-98h] BYREF UINTN DataSize; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-90h] BYREF void *v75; // [rsp+78h] [rbp-88h] char Buffer[6]; // [rsp+80h] [rbp-80h] BYREF char Destination; // [rsp+86h] [rbp-7Ah] BYREF char Data[2784]; // [rsp+180h] [rbp+80h] BYREF __int16 Source; // [rsp+C80h] [rbp+B80h] BYREF UINT32 v80; // [rsp+C88h] [rbp+B88h] BYREF v72 = 20i64; v80 = 0; DataSize = 2736i64; VendorGuid.Data1 = -326642109; *&VendorGuid.Data2 = 1270213540; *VendorGuid.Data4 = 1044374945; v2 = 0; *&VendorGuid.Data4[4] = -1458720202; v3 = 0; result = gRT_0->GetVariable(L"Setup", &VendorGuid, &Attributes, &DataSize, Data); if ( result >= 0 ) { if ( gEfiHiiStringProtocol_1 || (result = gBS_0->LocateProtocol(&EFI_HII_STRING_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &gEfiHiiStringProtocol_1), result >= 0) ) { result = sub_10348(a1); v75 = result; v5 = result; if ( result ) { if ( !Data[21] && !Data[17] ) { v6 = 7417i64; if ( Data[11] ) v6 = 7418i64; sub_10408(a1, v6, 7430i64, result); v7 = 7436i64; if ( Data[12] != 1 ) v7 = 7435i64; sub_10408(a1, v7, 7431i64, v5); v8 = 7441i64; if ( Data[13] != 1 ) v8 = 7442i64; sub_10408(a1, v8, 7432i64, v5); if ( (gRT_0->GetVariable(L"Tpm12VersionInfo", &PEI_TCG_INTERNAL_FLAGS_GUID, &v80, &v72, v67) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 ) { gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); LODWORD(v65) = v69; sub_6DC(a1, 7493i64, L"%d.%d", BYTE1(v69), v65); gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); v9 = v70; v10 = Buffer; v11 = 4i64; do { Source = v9; if ( v9 ) gBS_0->CopyMem(v10, &Source, 2ui64); v10 += 2; v9 >>= 8; --v11; } while ( v11 ); sub_6DC(a1, 7492i64, aS, Buffer); v3 = 4; } } result = gRT_0->GetVariable( // <= second call L"PCRBitmap", &PEI_TCG_INTERNAL_FLAGS_GUID, &v80, &v72, v67); if ( result >= 0 ) { gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); v12 = v67[0]; v13 = Buffer; if ( (v67[0] & 1) != 0 ) { v14 = L"SHA-1"; v15 = 0i64; do { ++v14; ++v15; } while ( *v14 ); v16 = 2 * v15; gBS_0->CopyMem(Buffer, L"SHA-1", v16); v12 = v67[0]; v13 = &Buffer[v16]; v2 = 1; } if ( (v12 & 2) != 0 ) { v17 = v2 == 0; v18 = 0i64; if ( v17 ) { v21 = L"SHA256"; do { ++v21; ++v18; } while ( *v21 ); v20 = L"SHA256"; } else { v19 = L",SHA256"; do { ++v19; ++v18; } while ( *v19 ); v20 = L",SHA256"; } v22 = 2 * v18; gBS_0->CopyMem(v13, v20, v22); v12 = v67[0]; v13 += v22; v2 = 1; } if ( (v12 & 4) != 0 ) { v17 = v2 == 0; v23 = 0i64; if ( v17 ) { v26 = L"SHA384"; do { ++v26; ++v23; } while ( *v26 ); v25 = L"SHA384"; } else { v24 = L",SHA384"; do { ++v24; ++v23; } while ( *v24 ); v25 = L",SHA384"; } v27 = 2 * v23; gBS_0->CopyMem(v13, v25, v27); v12 = v67[0]; v13 += v27; v2 = 1; } if ( (v12 & 8) != 0 ) { v17 = v2 == 0; v28 = 0i64; if ( v17 ) { v31 = L"SHA512"; do { ++v31; ++v28; } while ( *v31 ); v30 = L"SHA512"; } else { v29 = L",SHA512"; do { ++v29; ++v28; } while ( *v29 ); v30 = L",SHA512"; } v32 = 2 * v28; gBS_0->CopyMem(v13, v30, v32); v12 = v67[0]; v13 += v32; v2 = 1; } if ( (v12 & 0x10) != 0 ) { v33 = 0i64; if ( v2 ) { v34 = aSm3; do { ++v34; ++v33; } while ( *v34 ); v35 = aSm3; } else { v36 = aSm3_0; do { ++v36; ++v33; } while ( *v36 ); v35 = aSm3_0; } gBS_0->CopyMem(v13, v35, 2 * v33); } sub_6DC(a1, 7477i64, aS, Buffer); gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); v37 = v68; v38 = Buffer; v39 = 0; if ( (v68 & 1) != 0 ) { v40 = L"SHA-1"; v41 = 0i64; do { ++v40; ++v41; } while ( *v40 ); v42 = 2 * v41; gBS_0->CopyMem(Buffer, L"SHA-1", v42); v37 = v68; v38 = &Buffer[v42]; v39 = 1; } if ( (v37 & 2) != 0 ) { v43 = 0i64; if ( v39 ) { v44 = L",SHA256"; do { ++v44; ++v43; } while ( *v44 ); v45 = L",SHA256"; } else { v46 = L"SHA256"; do { ++v46; ++v43; } while ( *v46 ); v45 = L"SHA256"; } v47 = 2 * v43; gBS_0->CopyMem(v38, v45, v47); v37 = v68; v38 += v47; v39 = 1; } if ( (v37 & 4) != 0 ) { v48 = 0i64; if ( v39 ) { v49 = L",SHA384"; do { ++v49; ++v48; } while ( *v49 ); v50 = L",SHA384"; } else { v51 = L"SHA384"; do { ++v51; ++v48; } while ( *v51 ); v50 = L"SHA384"; } v52 = 2 * v48; gBS_0->CopyMem(v38, v50, v52); v37 = v68; v38 += v52; v39 = 1; } if ( (v37 & 8) != 0 ) { v53 = 0i64; if ( v39 ) { v54 = L",SHA512"; do { ++v54; ++v53; } while ( *v54 ); v55 = L",SHA512"; } else { v56 = L"SHA512"; do { ++v56; ++v53; } while ( *v56 ); v55 = L"SHA512"; } v57 = 2 * v53; gBS_0->CopyMem(v38, v55, v57); v37 = v68; v38 += v57; v39 = 1; } if ( (v37 & 0x10) != 0 ) { v58 = 0i64; if ( v39 ) { v59 = aSm3; do { ++v59; ++v58; } while ( *v59 ); v60 = aSm3; } else { v61 = aSm3_0; do { ++v61; ++v58; } while ( *v61 ); v60 = aSm3_0; } gBS_0->CopyMem(v38, v60, 2 * v58); } sub_6DC(a1, 7474i64, aS, Buffer); gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); LODWORD(v66) = v69; sub_6DC(a1, 7493i64, L"%d.%d", HIWORD(v69), v66); gBS_0->SetMem(Buffer, 0x80ui64, 0); v62 = v70; p_Destination = &Destination; if ( v3 < 4 ) { v64 = 4 - v3; do { Source = v62; gBS_0->CopyMem(p_Destination, &Source, 2ui64); p_Destination -= 2; v62 >>= 8; --v64; } while ( v64 ); v5 = v75; } sub_6DC(a1, 7492i64, aS, Buffer); return gBS_0->FreePool(v5); } } } } return result; }

The DataSize is initialized only once (before the first call to gRT->GetVariable() service).

If the length of Tpm12VersionInfo NVRAM variable is greater than 20 , the second call to gRT->GetVariable() service will overflow a stack buffer, which in turn could lead to arbitrary code execution.

To fix this vulnerability the DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of PCRBitmap before calling gRT->GetVariable() .

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date (YYYY-mm-dd) Dell PSIRT is notified 2022-12-29 Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue 2023-03-16 Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number 2023-06-15 Dell PSIRT provide patch release 2023-06-15 BINARLY public disclosure date 2023-06-21

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team