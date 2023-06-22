[BRLY-2022-099] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-099
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-32471
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-225/DSA-2023-225
- CVSS v3.1: 4.9 Medium AV:P/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Edge Gateway 5200
|105
|Intel
|AmiTcgPlatformDxe
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|224640325a6bd17bfdffec43c6f676fa4ddc6d0bd74147b906e7f98a3a641175
|Precision 3930 Rack
|0.2.22.0
|Intel
|A29A63E3-E4E7-495F-8A6A-07738300CBB3
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|39e4cd1a38db09667e83a60fe816ff46911f928b4872f98ac376b35b24db8bee
|G5 5587/G7 7588/Vostro 7580
|0.1.21.0
|Intel
|A29A63E3-E4E7-495F-8A6A-07738300CBB3
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|4b1edc5a2d31870ef6a1470182d6664fad092cb52b3b5e09ade97cb638f8dba7
|OptiPlex 7080
|0.1.16.0
|Intel
|A29A63E3-E4E7-495F-8A6A-07738300CBB3
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|92c0b7760b18d03c2fae6903f1909da0c5fd0521e90533756097d07d2f095c52
|Precision 5520
|0.1.30.0
|Intel
|A29A63E3-E4E7-495F-8A6A-07738300CBB3
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|b31b7ef6f29492d889c583deedb8a9526793a0e6539c809e65dcb432af3bb0b5
|Edge Gateway 3200
|103
|Intel
|AmiTcgPlatformDxe
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|cb269580d49795867e032ba2ff2631758d3aca4fb506aa908b7af5e84b8786cf
|Inspiron 7460
|0.1.15.0
|Intel
|A29A63E3-E4E7-495F-8A6A-07738300CBB3
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|d1f8f638cf5c127c78837d677a4369e49f0e0357613103438f1e7a642b2e12d6
|Precision 5820 Tower X-Series
|0.2.22.0
|Intel
|AmiTcgPlatformDxe
|a29a63e3-e4e7-495f-8a6a-07738300cbb3
|d77132e746e48a914a8a49e193a33478e29ff1c1670d60fcaf8e09c4716624eb
Potential impact
An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Edge Gateway 5200's firmware (version: 105, module sha256: 224640325a6bd17bfdffec43c6f676fa4ddc6d0bd74147b906e7f98a3a641175) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0x2aa4
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0x2ae5
__int64 sub_2890()
{
__int64 result; // rax
char v1; // al
__int64 v2; // rax
char v3; // bl
char v4; // di
char v5; // si
signed __int64 v6; // rbx
int v7; // eax
__int64 v8; // rdx
__int16 v9; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-98h] BYREF
int v10; // [rsp+32h] [rbp-96h]
int v11; // [rsp+36h] [rbp-92h]
int v12; // [rsp+3Ah] [rbp-8Eh]
int v13; // [rsp+3Eh] [rbp-8Ah]
int v14; // [rsp+42h] [rbp-86h]
char Destination; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-80h] BYREF
char v16; // [rsp+49h] [rbp-7Fh]
unsigned __int8 v17; // [rsp+4Bh] [rbp-7Dh]
char v18; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-78h]
char v19; // [rsp+51h] [rbp-77h]
char v20; // [rsp+52h] [rbp-76h]
char v21; // [rsp+55h] [rbp-73h]
char v22; // [rsp+56h] [rbp-72h]
char v23; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-70h]
char v24; // [rsp+5Ah] [rbp-6Eh]
void *v25; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-58h] BYREF
__int64 v26; // [rsp+78h] [rbp-50h] BYREF
__int64 (**v27)(void); // [rsp+80h] [rbp-48h] BYREF
void *Interface; // [rsp+88h] [rbp-40h] BYREF
EFI_EVENT Event; // [rsp+90h] [rbp-38h] BYREF
char Data; // [rsp+D0h] [rbp+8h] BYREF
UINT32 Attributes; // [rsp+D8h] [rbp+10h] BYREF
void *v32; // [rsp+E0h] [rbp+18h] BYREF
UINTN DataSize; // [rsp+E8h] [rbp+20h] BYREF
Attributes = 3;
DataSize = 1i64;
v26 = 0i64;
Data = 0;
if ( (gBS->LocateProtocol(&SETUP_GUID, 0i64, &v27) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
return (*v27)();
result = gBS->LocateProtocol(&EFI_TPM_MP_DRIVER_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &Interface);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
result = gBS->LocateProtocol(&EFI_TCG_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &v25);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
result = gBS->LocateProtocol(&TCG_PLATFORM_SETUP_POLICY_GUID, 0i64, &v32);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
v10 = 369098752;
v9 = -16128;
v12 = 0x4000000;
v11 = 1702887424;
if ( !sub_52F4() )
v11 = 1694498816;
v13 = 0x4000000;
v14 = 134283264;
(*(v25 + 3))(v25, 22i64, &v9, 256i64, &unk_6BD0);
v9 = -16128;
v10 = 369098752;
v1 = sub_52F4();
v12 = 83886080;
v13 = 0x4000000;
v11 = v1 != 0 ? 1702887424 : 1694498816;
v14 = 285278208;
v2 = (*(v25 + 3))(v25, 22i64, &v9, 512i64, &unk_70F0);
v3 = byte_70FE;
if ( v2 < 0 )
v3 = 0;
gBS->CopyMem(&Destination, v32 + 1, 0x1Bui64);
v4 = v23;
v5 = v24;
v20 = v3;
v18 = v23;
v19 = v24;
v21 = 0;
if ( (gRT->GetVariable(L"TpmOldvar", &TC_EFI_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_GUID, &Attributes, &DataSize, &Data) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 )
{
if ( Data == v16 )
{
if ( v16 != (((v4 | v5) & 1) == 0) )
v22 = 1;
}
else
{
Data = v16;
sub_55F0(L"TpmOldvar", &TC_EFI_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_GUID, Attributes, DataSize, &Data);
}
}
else
{
Data = v16;
gRT->SetVariable( // <= second call
L"TpmOldvar",
&TC_EFI_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_GUID,
Attributes,
DataSize,
&Data);
}
if ( v22 )
{
v17 = 0;
v22 = 0;
v16 = ((v4 | v5) & 1) == 0;
Data = v16;
sub_55F0(L"TpmOldvar", &TC_EFI_GLOBAL_VARIABLE_GUID, Attributes, DataSize, &Data);
}
byte_7342 = Destination;
v6 = sub_593C(&v26);
if ( v6 < 0 )
v6 = gBS->CreateEventEx(0x200u, 8ui64, sub_260C, 0i64, &EFI_ACPI_20_TABLE_GUID, &Event);
else
sub_260C(0i64, 0i64);
(*(v32 + 4))(&Destination, 0i64);
if ( v16 == (((v4 | v5) & 1) == 0) )
{
if ( !v17 )
return v6;
v7 = sub_1D24(v17);
v17 = 0;
}
else
{
v7 = sub_1D24(7 - (v16 != 0));
}
if ( v7 )
{
v21 = 1;
(*(v32 + 4))(&Destination, 0i64);
return 0i64;
}
LOBYTE(v8) = 1;
(*(v32 + 4))(&Destination, v8);
sub_E64(0);
return v6;
}
}
}
return result;
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
TpmOldvar NVRAM variable is greater than
1.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 1 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into TpmOldvar NVRAM variable by setting
TpmOldvar NVRAM variable's size to
X > 1.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
TpmOldvar before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team