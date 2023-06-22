Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-119

Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-25938

DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099/DSA-2023-204

CVSS v3.1: 4.9 Medium AV:P/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N

Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Product Firmware version CPU Module name Module GUID Module SHA256 XPS 17 9710, Precision 5760 0.1.14.0 Intel PlatformInitDxe ca84408a-0929-4f11-bfed-18c7d9576c6b 4b32444ad888c2597de681707449065e75e4b620aa50c2f2e875eca97b875d73

Potential impact

An attacker with high physical access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.

Vulnerability description

Let's take XPS 17 9710, Precision 5760's firmware (version: 0.1.14.0, module sha256: 4b32444ad888c2597de681707449065e75e4b620aa50c2f2e875eca97b875d73) as an example.

The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:

a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0x103d

offset: a call to a gRT->SetVariable() offset: 0x1074

__int64 __fastcall sub_E74() { char v0; // bl __int64 result; // rax unsigned __int8 v2; // al __int64 (__fastcall **v3)(__int64); // rax bool v4; // zf int v5; // eax UINTN v6; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-D0h] BYREF UINTN DataSize; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-C8h] BYREF char Data[91]; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-C0h] BYREF int v9; // [rsp+9Bh] [rbp-65h] int v10; // [rsp+9Fh] [rbp-61h] int v11; // [rsp+A9h] [rbp-57h] char v12[2048]; // [rsp+2D0h] [rbp+1D0h] BYREF UINT32 Attributes; // [rsp+AE0h] [rbp+9E0h] BYREF UINT32 v14; // [rsp+AE8h] [rbp+9E8h] BYREF void *Interface; // [rsp+AF0h] [rbp+9F0h] BYREF void *v16; // [rsp+AF8h] [rbp+9F8h] BYREF Interface = 0i64; v16 = 0i64; v0 = 0; result = gBS->LocateProtocol(&PLATFORM_NVS_AREA_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &Interface); if ( result >= 0 ) { if ( (gBS->LocateProtocol(&UNKNOWN_PROTOCOL_GUID_0, 0i64, &v16) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) == 0i64 ) { while ( 1 ) { (*((void (__fastcall **)(void *, __int64, __int64))v16 + 3))(v16, 166i64, 1i64); __outbyte(0x910u, 0x11u); v2 = __inbyte(0x911u); if ( ((v2 + 1) & 0xFE) != 0 ) break; if ( (unsigned __int8)++v0 >= 3u ) goto LABEL_7; } switch ( v2 ) { case 1u: LABEL_7: *(_BYTE *)(*(_QWORD *)Interface + 2079i64) = 0; break; case 2u: *(_BYTE *)(*(_QWORD *)Interface + 2079i64) = 1; break; case 4u: *(_BYTE *)(*(_QWORD *)Interface + 2079i64) = 2; break; case 8u: *(_BYTE *)(*(_QWORD *)Interface + 2079i64) = 3; break; } } DataSize = 654i64; result = gRT->GetVariable((CHAR16 *)L"CpuSetup", &CPU_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, &Attributes, &DataSize, Data); if ( result >= 0 ) { v3 = (__int64 (__fastcall **)(__int64))sub_1824(); v4 = (v3[1](306i64) & 1) == 0; v5 = 100000; if ( v4 ) v5 = 109000; v11 = v5; v10 = v5; v9 = v5; gRT->SetVariable((CHAR16 *)L"CpuSetup", &CPU_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, Attributes, 0x28Eui64, Data); v6 = 2028i64; gRT->GetVariable( // <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here) (CHAR16 *)L"PchSetup", &PCH_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, &v14, &v6, v12); v12[1712] = 0; return gRT->SetVariable( // <= second call (CHAR16 *)L"PchSetup", &PCH_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, v14, v6, v12); } } return result; }

The gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of PchSetup NVRAM variable is greater than 2028 .

Thus, a potential attacker can dump X - 2028 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into PchSetup NVRAM variable by setting PchSetup NVRAM variable's size to X > 2028 .

To fix this vulnerability the DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of PchSetup before calling gRT->SetVariable() .

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date (YYYY-mm-dd) Dell PSIRT is notified 2022-12-29 Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue 2023-03-16 Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number 2023-06-15 Dell PSIRT provide patch release 2023-06-15 BINARLY public disclosure date 2023-06-21

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team