Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-121

Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28029

DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099

CVSS v3.1: 4.9 Medium AV:P/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N

Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Product Firmware version CPU Module name Module GUID Module SHA256 Precision 7920 Tower 0.2.26.1 Intel 899407D7-99FE-43D8-9A21-79EC328CAC21 899407d7-99fe-43d8-9a21-79ec328cac21 52fbfe822173bdecbaa527df3f4270c7327db85fcf2d5a1779cb82c9b2a28c45

Potential impact

An attacker with high physical access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.

Vulnerability description

Let's take Precision 7920 Tower's firmware (version: 0.2.26.1, module sha256: 52fbfe822173bdecbaa527df3f4270c7327db85fcf2d5a1779cb82c9b2a28c45) as an example.

The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:

a call to a gRT->GetVariable() offset: 0x28bf

offset: a call to a gRT->SetVariable() offset: 0x28f6

__int64 sub_2608() { char v0; // bl char v1; // di unsigned __int8 v2; // bl __int64 v3; // rax int v4; // edx __int64 result; // rax char v6; // al int v7; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-9E8h] BYREF __int16 v8; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-9E4h] __int16 v9; // [rsp+36h] [rbp-9E2h] char v10; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-9E0h] char v11; // [rsp+39h] [rbp-9DFh] char v12; // [rsp+3Ah] [rbp-9DEh] char v13; // [rsp+3Bh] [rbp-9DDh] char v14; // [rsp+3Ch] [rbp-9DCh] char v15; // [rsp+3Dh] [rbp-9DBh] char v16; // [rsp+3Eh] [rbp-9DAh] char v17; // [rsp+3Fh] [rbp-9D9h] int v18; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-9D8h] BYREF __int16 v19; // [rsp+44h] [rbp-9D4h] __int16 v20; // [rsp+46h] [rbp-9D2h] char v21; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-9D0h] char v22; // [rsp+49h] [rbp-9CFh] char v23; // [rsp+4Ah] [rbp-9CEh] char v24; // [rsp+4Bh] [rbp-9CDh] char v25; // [rsp+4Ch] [rbp-9CCh] char v26; // [rsp+4Dh] [rbp-9CBh] char v27; // [rsp+4Eh] [rbp-9CAh] char v28; // [rsp+4Fh] [rbp-9C9h] int v29; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-9C8h] BYREF unsigned int v30; // [rsp+54h] [rbp-9C4h] BYREF unsigned int v31; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-9C0h] BYREF unsigned int v32; // [rsp+5Ch] [rbp-9BCh] BYREF __int64 v33; // [rsp+60h] [rbp-9B8h] BYREF __int64 v34; // [rsp+68h] [rbp-9B0h] BYREF _QWORD v35[2]; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-9A8h] BYREF __int64 v36; // [rsp+80h] [rbp-998h] BYREF _BYTE v37[763]; // [rsp+90h] [rbp-988h] BYREF char v38; // [rsp+38Bh] [rbp-68Dh] char v39; // [rsp+3A0h] [rbp-678h] char v40; // [rsp+3A1h] [rbp-677h] char v41; // [rsp+3EEh] [rbp-62Ah] char v42; // [rsp+444h] [rbp-5D4h] char v43; // [rsp+470h] [rbp-5A8h] _BYTE v44[632]; // [rsp+7A0h] [rbp-278h] BYREF char v45; // [rsp+A20h] [rbp+8h] BYREF int v46; // [rsp+A28h] [rbp+10h] BYREF unsigned int v47; // [rsp+A30h] [rbp+18h] BYREF unsigned int v48; // [rsp+A38h] [rbp+20h] BYREF v8 = 5729; v9 = 18403; v19 = 26188; v20 = 19799; v35[0] = 0i64; v29 = 0; v36 = 1805i64; v7 = 758045968; v10 = -67; v11 = -1; v12 = 88; v13 = 31; v14 = 42; v15 = 99; v16 = -20; v17 = 13; v18 = 1029781824; v21 = -114; v22 = -2; v23 = 54; v24 = 61; v25 = -77; v26 = -56; v27 = -18; v28 = -14; v45 = 0; sub_19544(17170444, 0i64, 2i64, 0i64, (int *)&v47); v47 >>= 1; v0 = v47; sub_19544(17170445, 0i64, 2i64, 0i64, (int *)&v48); v48 >>= 1; v1 = v0 | (2 * v48); if ( ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, _QWORD *))gBS->LocateProtocol)(&UNKNOWN_PROTOCOL_GUID_3, 0i64, v35) >= 0 ) (*(void (__fastcall **)(int *, __int64, _QWORD))(v35[0] + 8i64))(&v29, 5i64, 0i64); v2 = 0; if ( v29 == 1 ) v2 = 32; v34 = 4i64; v3 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, _QWORD, __int64 *, int *))gRT->GetVariable)( L"LastModeState", &v7, 0i64, &v34, &v46); v4 = v46; if ( v3 < 0 ) v4 = 0; v46 = v4; result = v4 & 0x20; if ( (_DWORD)result != v2 ) { v31 = v2 | v4 & 0xFFFFFFDF; v34 = 4i64; result = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, __int64, __int64, unsigned int *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"LastModeState", &v7, 7i64, 4i64, &v31); LOBYTE(v4) = v46; } if ( v2 ) { if ( (v4 & 0x20) == 0 ) { v45 = 1; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, int *, __int64, __int64, char *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"DFMMRecordFlag", &v18, 3i64, 1i64, &v45); result = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)( L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, &v32, &v36, v37); if ( result >= 0 ) { v39 = 2; v40 = 0; v33 = 563i64; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, unsigned int *, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here) L"IntelSetup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_0, &v30, &v33, v44); v44[108] = 1; ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call L"IntelSetup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_0, v30, v33, v44); v6 = v38; if ( !v1 ) v6 = 1; v38 = v6; v37[755] = 1; v37[756] = 1; v37[757] = 1; v37[758] = 1; v37[759] = 1; v37[760] = 1; v37[761] = 1; v37[762] = 1; v43 = 2; v42 = 1; v41 = 0; v37[651] = 1; v37[652] = 1; memset(&v37[655], 1, 33); ((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)( L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID, v32, 1805i64, v37); ((void (__fastcall *)(_QWORD, _QWORD, _QWORD, _QWORD))gRT->ResetSystem)(0i64, 0i64, 0i64, 0i64); v35[1] = 1i64; while ( 1 ) ; } } } return result; }

The gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of IntelSetup NVRAM variable is greater than 563 .

Thus, a potential attacker can dump X - 563 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into IntelSetup NVRAM variable by setting IntelSetup NVRAM variable's size to X > 563 .

To fix this vulnerability the DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of IntelSetup before calling gRT->SetVariable() .

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date (YYYY-mm-dd) Dell PSIRT is notified 2022-12-29 Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue 2023-03-16 Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number 2023-06-15 Dell PSIRT provide patch release 2023-06-15 BINARLY public disclosure date 2023-06-21

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team