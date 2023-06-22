[BRLY-2022-147] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-147
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28035
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099
- CVSS v3.1: 4.9 Medium AV:P/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Inspiron 15 3511, Vostro 15 3510
|0.1.18.2
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|85d1e1cf6f5175d22ab262bc5034720287bfaf54e5a1b9074e624b106f627808
|Inspiron 3910-China HDD Protection
|0.1.7.3
|Intel
|Setup
|e6a7a1ce-5881-4b49-80be-69c91811685c
|dccccb8c891fdfb772ce9ed8130b65897bff4ab6bc0f2e91055d169f528df4d1
Potential impact
An attacker with high physical access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Inspiron 15 3511, Vostro 15 3510's firmware (version: 0.1.18.2, module sha256: 85d1e1cf6f5175d22ab262bc5034720287bfaf54e5a1b9074e624b106f627808) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0xe3e
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0xe6c
__int64 __fastcall sub_BC8(EFI_CAPSULE_HEADER **a1)
{
__int64 result; // rax
__int64 v3; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-D0h] BYREF
_BYTE v4[144]; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-C0h] BYREF
_BYTE v5[688]; // [rsp+D0h] [rbp-30h] BYREF
_BYTE v6[1072]; // [rsp+380h] [rbp+280h] BYREF
_BYTE v7[1952]; // [rsp+7B0h] [rbp+6B0h] BYREF
_BYTE v8[2096]; // [rsp+F50h] [rbp+E50h] BYREF
__int64 v9; // [rsp+17A0h] [rbp+16A0h] BYREF
__int64 v10; // [rsp+17A8h] [rbp+16A8h] BYREF
result = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *))gBS->LocateProtocol)(
&AMI_TSE_SETUP_ENTER_PROTOCOL_GUID,
0i64,
&v3);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
sub_11D84();
v10 = 1943i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"Setup",
&EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
v7);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"ColdReset",
&EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
v7);
v10 = 1057i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"SaSetup",
&SA_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
v6);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"SaColdReset",
&SA_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
v6);
v10 = 143i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"MeSetup",
&ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
v4);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"MeColdReset",
&ME_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
v4);
v10 = 678i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"CpuSetup",
&CPU_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
v5);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"CpuColdReset",
&CPU_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
v5);
v10 = 2083i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, _BYTE *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"PchSetup",
&PCH_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
v8);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, _BYTE *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"PchColdReset",
&PCH_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
v8);
v10 = 2i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, __int64 *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"SiSetup",
&SI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
0i64,
&v10,
&v9);
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, __int64 *))gRT->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"SiColdReset",
&SI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID,
2i64,
v10,
&v9);
return ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(EFI_CAPSULE_HEADER **))gBS->CloseEvent)(a1);
}
return result;
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
SiSetup NVRAM variable is greater than
2.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 2 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into SiColdReset NVRAM variable by setting
SiSetup NVRAM variable's size to
X > 2.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
SiColdReset before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team