[BRLY-2022-150] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-150
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28061
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099
- CVSS v3.1: 6.0 Medium AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Dell Precision 7865
|0.1.0.16
|AMD
|BoardInitDxe
|f771b43a-a5c2-45a8-8254-cbc08250da15
|8c47ee9d5bc62dbeb24ed4dc210f488291dce972b6cfd801ac47ea281e0d9421
Potential impact
An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take 's firmware (version: 0.1.0.16, module sha256: 8c47ee9d5bc62dbeb24ed4dc210f488291dce972b6cfd801ac47ea281e0d9421) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0x2bb7
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0x2c0c
void __fastcall sub_2A5C(EFI_EVENT Event, void *Context)
{
unsigned __int64 v2; // rbx
int v3; // edi
int v4; // esi
__int64 v5; // rcx
int v6; // r8d
unsigned int v7; // ecx
__int64 v8; // rax
char v9; // cl
int v10; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-20h] BYREF
__int64 v11; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-18h] BYREF
__int64 v12; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-10h] BYREF
void (__fastcall **v13)(_QWORD, __int64, void *, __int64 *, __int64 *); // [rsp+48h] [rbp-8h] BYREF
char v14; // [rsp+90h] [rbp+40h] BYREF
__int64 v15; // [rsp+98h] [rbp+48h] BYREF
v10 = 0;
v2 = *(unsigned int *)(sub_2A2C() + 12);
v3 = -1;
v14 = 0;
v4 = 0;
v11 = 1i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, void (__fastcall ***)(_QWORD, __int64, void *, __int64 *, __int64 *)))gBS->LocateProtocol)(
&DELL_PROPERTY_DXE_PROTOCOL_GUID,
0i64,
&v13);
v12 = 1i64;
(*v13)(v13, 3610i64, &unk_4140, &v12, &v15);
if ( !(_BYTE)v15 )
goto LABEL_20;
if ( (unsigned int)v2 <= 0x20 )
{
v5 = 0x100040010i64;
if ( _bittest64(&v5, v2) )
goto LABEL_20;
}
sub_3C58(v5, 293613704, v6, &v10);
if ( MEMORY[0xE001A000] != -1 && (unsigned __int8)(MEMORY[0xE001A019] - 1) <= 0xFDu )
{
v7 = MEMORY[0xE001A019] << 20;
v3 = *(_DWORD *)(v7 + 0xE0000000i64);
if ( v3 != -1 )
v4 = *(_DWORD *)(v7 + 48 + 0xE0000000i64);
}
if ( (v10 & 0xF) != 1 && MEMORY[0xE001A000] != -1 && v3 != -1 && v4 )
{
v14 = 0;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, __int64, __int64, char *))gRT->SetVariable)(
L"RebootCounter10GLom",
&VendorGuid,
7i64,
v11,
&v14);
goto LABEL_20;
}
v8 = ((__int64 (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, EFI_GUID *, _QWORD, __int64 *, char *))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"RebootCounter10GLom",
&VendorGuid,
0i64,
&v11,
&v14);
if ( v8 >= 0 )
{
v9 = v14;
}
else
{
v9 = v14;
if ( v8 == 0x800000000000000Eui64 )
v9 = 0;
}
if ( (unsigned __int8)v9 >= 5u )
LABEL_20:
JUMPOUT(0x2C24i64);
sub_2BE9(v9 + 1);
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
RebootCounter10GLom NVRAM variable is greater than
1.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 1 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into RebootCounter10GLom NVRAM variable by setting
RebootCounter10GLom NVRAM variable's size to
X > 1.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
RebootCounter10GLom before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team