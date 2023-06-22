[BRLY-2022-156] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-156
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28058
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099
- CVSS v3.1: 4.9 Medium AV:P/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Precision 7X50
|0.1.19.0
|Intel
|9BCEDB6D-13CA-473E-B605-8A47688729FA
|9bcedb6d-13ca-473e-b605-8a47688729fa
|9c19c06003311c102b91353d1b88fe23c9d2bd89c57f80afcc82b5fab9c2eab6
|Latitude 3120
|0.1.13.1
|AMD
|9BCEDB6D-13CA-473E-B605-8A47688729FA
|9bcedb6d-13ca-473e-b605-8a47688729fa
|adc756cd7143c8c1ec9e1f776aa1c7cee49da09f6e02b5bc609bc6969d977dcb
Potential impact
An attacker with high physical access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Precision 7X50's firmware (version: 0.1.19.0, module sha256: 9c19c06003311c102b91353d1b88fe23c9d2bd89c57f80afcc82b5fab9c2eab6) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0xdc2
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0xdf5
// positive sp value has been detected, the output may be wrong!
__int64 __fastcall sub_D1F(__int64 a1, EFI_GUID *a2, EFI_GUID *VendorGuid, _QWORD *a4)
{
__int64 v4; // rax
__int64 v5; // rbp
__int64 v6; // r9
__int64 v7; // r8
EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES *v8; // rax
__int64 v9; // r9
__int64 v10; // r8
EFI_RUNTIME_SERVICES *v11; // rax
_DWORD v13[4]; // [rsp-BC8h] [rbp-BC8h] BYREF
_DWORD v14[750]; // [rsp-BB8h] [rbp-BB8h] BYREF
sub_11E8((__int64)&EFI_ODMEM_GNVS_AREA_PROTOCOL_GUID, (__int64)sub_554, (__int64)VendorGuid, a4, v4);
v14[0] = -1332766721;
v14[1] = 1100211944;
v14[2] = -1637967959;
v14[3] = 853215899;
v13[0] = 1165015025;
v13[1] = 1229172200;
v13[2] = 1681965965;
v13[3] = -2078047118;
sub_1330((int *)(v5 + 752), 0, 0x7ECui64);
*(_QWORD *)(v5 + 2840) = 845i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, _DWORD *, __int64, __int64, __int64))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"CpuSetup",
v14,
v5 + 2816,
v5 + 2840,
v5 - 96);
v6 = *(_QWORD *)(v5 + 2840);
v7 = *(unsigned int *)(v5 + 2816);
v8 = gRT;
*(_WORD *)(v5 + 125) = 256;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, _DWORD *, __int64, __int64, __int64))v8->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"CpuSetup",
v14,
v7,
v6,
v5 - 96);
*(_QWORD *)(v5 + 2840) = 2028i64;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, _DWORD *, __int64, __int64, __int64))gRT->GetVariable)(// <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"PchSetup",
v13,
v5 + 2816,
v5 + 2840,
v5 + 752);
v9 = *(_QWORD *)(v5 + 2840);
v10 = *(unsigned int *)(v5 + 2816);
v11 = gRT;
*(_BYTE *)(v5 + 2471) = 0;
*(_BYTE *)(v5 + 762) = 0;
*(_BYTE *)(v5 + 2512) = 0;
((void (__fastcall *)(const __int16 *, _DWORD *, __int64, __int64, __int64))v11->SetVariable)(// <= second call
L"PchSetup",
v13,
v10,
v9,
v5 + 752);
return 0i64;
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
CpuSetup NVRAM variable is greater than
845.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 845 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into CpuSetup NVRAM variable by setting
CpuSetup NVRAM variable's size to
X > 845.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
CpuSetup before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team