[BRLY-2022-165] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-165
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-28054
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099
- CVSS v3.1: 6.0 Medium AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Precision 7920 Tower
|0.2.26.1
|Intel
|F80E66A2-1A2C-415B-9B9C-066C1F04B626
|f80e66a2-1a2c-415b-9b9c-066c1f04b626
|cb6291081bba88deab578139ec4dabc313cf29d6fa2a1ca8254cd19ea56c2867
Potential impact
An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Precision 7920 Tower's firmware (version: 0.2.26.1, module sha256: cb6291081bba88deab578139ec4dabc313cf29d6fa2a1ca8254cd19ea56c2867) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0x1206
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0x123d
__int64 sub_B70()
{
char v0; // bp
char v1; // r13
char v2; // r12
__int64 v3; // rax
__int64 result; // rax
char v5; // r9
unsigned __int8 v6; // bl
unsigned __int8 v7; // cl
char v8; // dl
int v9; // ebx
int v10; // ecx
char v11; // dl
char v12; // cl
unsigned __int8 v13; // cl
int v14; // esi
int *v15; // rbx
int v16; // edi
char v17; // al
__int64 v18; // rbx
_BYTE v19[4]; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-19D8h]
unsigned int v20; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-19D4h] BYREF
char v21[4]; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-19D0h] BYREF
unsigned int v22; // [rsp+3Ch] [rbp-19CCh] BYREF
__int64 v23; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-19C8h] BYREF
__int64 v24; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-19C0h] BYREF
__int64 v25; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-19B8h] BYREF
__int64 v26; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-19B0h] BYREF
_QWORD v27[2]; // [rsp+60h] [rbp-19A8h] BYREF
__int64 v28; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-1998h] BYREF
EFI_EVENT v29; // [rsp+78h] [rbp-1990h] BYREF
_BYTE v30[6536]; // [rsp+80h] [rbp-1988h] BYREF
int *v31; // [rsp+1A20h] [rbp+18h] BYREF
char v32; // [rsp+1A28h] [rbp+20h] BYREF
v23 = 0xFFFFFFFFi64;
v20 = 0;
v25 = 0i64;
v0 = 0;
v1 = 0;
v2 = 0;
v24 = 6475i64;
(gBS->AllocatePages)(1i64, 10i64, 1i64, &v23);
qword_80D0 = v23;
(gBS->SetMem)(v23, 29i64, 0i64);
gUnknownProtocol = qword_80D0;
(gBS->InstallProtocolInterface)(&v25, &UNKNOWN_PROTOCOL_GUID, 0i64, &gUnknownProtocol);
if ( gST->Hdr.Revision >= 0x20000 )
sub_1F50(&v29);
if ( (sub_1EE8(&TCG_EFI_HOB_LIST_GUID, &qword_87F8) & 0x8000000000000000ui64) != 0i64 )
return 0x800000000000000Eui64;
v3 = qword_87F8;
if ( !qword_87F8 )
return 0x800000000000000Eui64;
while ( 1 )
{
if ( *v3 == 0xFFFF )
{
v3 = 0i64;
}
else if ( *v3 != 4 )
{
goto LABEL_7;
}
if ( !v3 || *&ITBT_INFO_HOB_GUID.Data1 == *(v3 + 8) && *ITBT_INFO_HOB_GUID.Data4 == *(v3 + 16) )
break;
LABEL_7:
v3 += *(v3 + 2);
}
qword_87F8 = v3;
if ( !v3 )
return 0x800000000000000Eui64;
v28 = 1805i64;
result = (gRT->GetVariable)(L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_1, &v20, &v28, &unk_80E0);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
(gBS->CreateEvent)(&VariableNameSize, 16i64, sub_A40);
(gBS->RegisterProtocolNotify)(&UNKNOWN_PROTOCOL_GUID_0, v27[1], &Registration);
sub_490();
v5 = byte_8171;
if ( byte_8171 == -1 )
{
v19[0] = 9;
v19[1] = 22;
v19[2] = 26;
v6 = 0;
while ( 1 )
{
v7 = v19[v6];
if ( v7 )
{
if ( sub_1CD8(v7, v21, &v32, &v31) >= 0 )
break;
}
if ( ++v6 >= 3u )
{
byte_8171 = 0;
byte_87F3 = 0;
sub_9FC(&byte_87F0, 0);
break;
}
}
v5 = byte_8171;
}
v8 = byte_5901;
if ( byte_87F2 != *(qword_87F8 + 56) )
v8 = 1;
byte_5901 = v8;
if ( !byte_5900 )
goto LABEL_35;
if ( !v5 )
goto LABEL_35;
byte_5901 = 1;
if ( v5 != -1 && sub_3AB4(v5, 1, 1) < 0 )
goto LABEL_35;
v26 = 1805i64;
result = (gRT->GetVariable)(L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_1, &v20, &v26, &unk_80E0);
if ( result >= 0 )
{
if ( byte_8171 == -1 )
{
if ( sub_9FC(&byte_87F0, 2) >= 0 )
{
byte_5901 = 0;
goto LABEL_34;
}
}
else if ( !sub_964(*(qword_87F8 + 53), *(qword_87F8 + 54), *(qword_87F8 + 55)) )
{
LABEL_34:
v2 = 1;
v0 = 1;
}
LABEL_35:
v9 = dword_87F4;
if ( dword_87F4 < 2 )
goto LABEL_65;
if ( byte_5900 )
goto LABEL_65;
v10 = *(sub_2024() + 12);
if ( v10 == 16 || v10 == 17 || v10 == 5 || v10 == 18 || v10 == 32 )
goto LABEL_65;
if ( v9 == 2 )
{
sub_758(1, qword_87F8);
v11 = *(qword_87F8 + 52);
if ( v11 && sub_24C4(255, v11) >= 0 )
{
v12 = *(qword_87F8 + 52);
byte_5901 = 1;
byte_87F3 = v12;
sub_9FC(&byte_87F0, 3);
goto LABEL_52;
}
}
else if ( v9 == 3 )
{
sub_758(0, qword_87F8);
if ( *(qword_87F8 + 52) != byte_87F3 )
{
dword_87F4 = 1;
if ( byte_87F3 == -1 || !byte_87F3 || sub_3AB4(byte_87F3, 0, 0) >= 0 )
{
byte_87F3 = 0;
sub_9FC(&byte_87F0, 2);
v2 = 1;
LABEL_52:
v0 = 1;
}
}
}
if ( !v0
|| (v27[0] = 1805i64,
result = (gRT->GetVariable)(L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_1, &v20, v27, &unk_80E0),
result >= 0) )
{
if ( !byte_5901 )
goto LABEL_67;
if ( !*(qword_87F8 + 52) )
goto LABEL_67;
v13 = *(qword_87F8 + 53);
if ( !v13 && !*(qword_87F8 + 54) && !*(qword_87F8 + 55) )
goto LABEL_67;
LABEL_65:
LOBYTE(v14) = *(sub_1F98(v13, *(qword_87F8 + 54), *(qword_87F8 + 55)) + 25);
if ( v14 )
{
v15 = v31;
v16 = v31;
}
else
{
v14 = sub_12E0(*(qword_87F8 + 53));
v15 = (sub_1F98(*(qword_87F8 + 53), *(qword_87F8 + 54), *(qword_87F8 + 55)) + 24);
v16 = *v15;
v1 = 1;
*v15 = *(qword_87F8 + 53) + 65792 * v14;
}
sub_1498(*(qword_87F8 + 53), *(qword_87F8 + 54), *(qword_87F8 + 55));
v17 = sub_1968(
*(qword_87F8 + 56),
v14,
*(qword_87F8 + 49),
*(qword_87F8 + 25),
*(qword_87F8 + 29),
*(qword_87F8 + 50));
if ( v1 )
*v15 = v16;
if ( v17 != -1 )
{
byte_87F2 = v17;
(gRT->SetVariable)(L"TbtHRStatusVar", &VendorGuid, 7i64, DataSize, &byte_87F0);
}
else
{
LABEL_67:
*(qword_87F8 + 56) = byte_87F2;
byte_8169 = byte_87F2;
}
if ( byte_8158 == 1 && byte_8160 == 2 && byte_87F3 && *(qword_87F8 + 58) == 1 && *(qword_87F8 + 70) < 8u )
{
byte_8178 = 8;
*(qword_87F8 + 70) = 8;
}
if ( byte_841F )
{
byte_812D = 1;
(gRT->GetVariable)( // <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"SocketIioConfig",
&EFI_SOCKET_IIO_VARIABLE_GUID,
&v22,
&v24,
v30);
v30[4024] = 1;
(gRT->SetVariable)( // <= second call
L"SocketIioConfig",
&EFI_SOCKET_IIO_VARIABLE_GUID,
v22,
v24,
v30);
}
v18 = (gRT->SetVariable)(L"Setup", &EFI_SETUP_VARIABLE_GUID_1, v20, 1805i64, &unk_80E0);
if ( v0 )
{
__outbyte(0xCF9u, v2 != 0 ? 14 : 6);
while ( 1 )
;
}
if ( *(qword_87F8 + 52) && !sub_964(*(qword_87F8 + 53), *(qword_87F8 + 54), *(qword_87F8 + 55)) )
*(qword_87F8 + 52) = 0;
return v18;
}
}
}
return result;
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
SocketIioConfig NVRAM variable is greater than
6475.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 6475 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into SocketIioConfig NVRAM variable by setting
SocketIioConfig NVRAM variable's size to
X > 6475.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
SocketIioConfig before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team