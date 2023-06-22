[BRLY-2022-169] Memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability in DXE driver on Dell platform.
Summary
BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a memory contents leak / information disclosure vulnerability that allows a potential attacker to dump stack memory or global memory into an NVRAM variable. This in turn could help building a successful attack vector based on exploiting a memory corruption vulnerability.
Vulnerability Information
- BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2022-169
- Dell PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-25936
- DSA identifier: DSA-2023-099
- CVSS v3.1: 6.0 Medium AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:N/A:N
Affected Dell firmware with confirmed impact by Binarly team
|Product
|Firmware version
|CPU
|Module name
|Module GUID
|Module SHA256
|Precision 7920 Tower
|0.2.26.1
|Intel
|9BCEDB6D-13CA-473E-B605-8A47688729FA
|9bcedb6d-13ca-473e-b605-8a47688729fa
|e0c5654ae009fe58b2a6ab2d68c9ee3a37c65e81e5c5f7fa3236ee5dacccef97
Potential impact
An attacker with high local access can exploit this vulnerability to read the contents of stack memory or global memory. This information could help with explotation of other vulnerabilities in DXE to elevate privileges from ring 3 or ring 0 (depends on the operating system) to a DXE driver and execute arbitrary code. Malicious code installed as a result of this exploitation could survive operating system (OS) boot process and runtime, or modify NVRAM area on the SPI flash storage (to gain persistence). Additionally, threat actors could use this vulnerability to bypass OS security mechanisms (modify privileged memory or runtime variables), influence OS boot process, and in some cases allow an attacker to hook or modify EFI Runtime services.
Vulnerability description
Let's take Precision 7920 Tower's firmware (version: 0.2.26.1, module sha256: e0c5654ae009fe58b2a6ab2d68c9ee3a37c65e81e5c5f7fa3236ee5dacccef97) as an example.
The following code in the module actually allows leaking memory:
- a call to a
gRT->GetVariable()offset:
0x58c
- a call to a
gRT->SetVariable()offset:
0x605
__int64 __fastcall sub_42C()
{
__int64 result; // rax
void (__fastcall *v1)(int); // rax
__int64 v2; // rbx
int v3; // [rsp+30h] [rbp-2128h] BYREF
__int16 v4; // [rsp+34h] [rbp-2124h]
__int16 v5; // [rsp+36h] [rbp-2122h]
char v6; // [rsp+38h] [rbp-2120h]
char v7; // [rsp+39h] [rbp-211Fh]
char v8; // [rsp+3Ah] [rbp-211Eh]
char v9; // [rsp+3Bh] [rbp-211Dh]
char v10; // [rsp+3Ch] [rbp-211Ch]
char v11; // [rsp+3Dh] [rbp-211Bh]
char v12; // [rsp+3Eh] [rbp-211Ah]
char v13; // [rsp+3Fh] [rbp-2119h]
int v14; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-2118h] BYREF
__int16 v15; // [rsp+44h] [rbp-2114h]
__int16 v16; // [rsp+46h] [rbp-2112h]
char v17; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-2110h]
char v18; // [rsp+49h] [rbp-210Fh]
char v19; // [rsp+4Ah] [rbp-210Eh]
char v20; // [rsp+4Bh] [rbp-210Dh]
char v21; // [rsp+4Ch] [rbp-210Ch]
char v22; // [rsp+4Dh] [rbp-210Bh]
char v23; // [rsp+4Eh] [rbp-210Ah]
char v24; // [rsp+4Fh] [rbp-2109h]
__int64 v25; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-2108h] BYREF
_QWORD v26[3]; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-2100h] BYREF
_BYTE v27[128]; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-20E8h] BYREF
__int64 v28; // [rsp+F0h] [rbp-2068h] BYREF
char v29; // [rsp+13Dh] [rbp-201Bh]
_BYTE v30[4024]; // [rsp+800h] [rbp-1958h] BYREF
char v31; // [rsp+17B8h] [rbp-9A0h]
unsigned int v32; // [rsp+2160h] [rbp+8h] BYREF
unsigned int v33; // [rsp+2168h] [rbp+10h] BYREF
__int64 v34; // [rsp+2170h] [rbp+18h] BYREF
__int64 v35; // [rsp+2178h] [rbp+20h] BYREF
v14 = -2124212326;
v15 = -3302;
v17 = -82;
v16 = 16690;
v18 = -34;
v4 = -5212;
v19 = -119;
v20 = -13;
v21 = 106;
v22 = -18;
v5 = 19381;
v23 = 67;
v24 = -38;
v35 = 6475i64;
v25 = 114i64;
v26[0] = 1805i64;
v3 = -326642109;
v6 = -95;
v7 = -27;
v8 = 63;
v9 = 62;
v10 = 54;
v11 = -78;
v12 = 13;
v13 = -87;
sub_2970(qword_3688);
(gRT_0->GetVariable)(L"Setup", &v3, &v34, v26, &v28);
result = (gRT_0->GetVariable)(L"SocketIioConfig", &EFI_SOCKET_IIO_VARIABLE_GUID, &v32, &v35, v30);
if ( v29 != v31 )
{
(gRT_0->GetVariable)( // <= first call (we can rewrite DataSize here)
L"SocketCommonRcConfig",
&EFI_SOCKET_COMMON_RC_VARIABLE_GUID,
&v33,
&v25,
v27);
v31 = v29;
v27[6] = 3;
(gRT_0->SetVariable)(L"SocketIioConfig", &EFI_SOCKET_IIO_VARIABLE_GUID, v32, v35, v30);
(gRT_0->SetVariable)( // <= second call
L"SocketCommonRcConfig",
&EFI_SOCKET_COMMON_RC_VARIABLE_GUID,
v33,
v25,
v27);
(gRT_0->SetVariable)(L"LastBootFailedIoh", &v14, 3i64);
v1 = funcs_636[0];
v2 = 0i64;
while ( v1 )
{
v1(0);
v1 = funcs_636[++v2];
}
sub_28D4(0i64, 31i64, 2);
__outbyte(0xCF9u, 2u);
__outbyte(0xCF9u, 6u);
v26[1] = 1i64;
while ( 1 )
;
}
return result;
}
The
gRT->SetVariable() service is called with the
DataSize as an argument, which will be overwritten inside the
gRT->GetVariable() service if the length of
SocketCommonRcConfig NVRAM variable is greater than
114.
Thus, a potential attacker can dump
X - 114 bytes from the stack (or global memory) into SocketCommonRcConfig NVRAM variable by setting
SocketCommonRcConfig NVRAM variable's size to
X > 114.
To fix this vulnerability the
DataSize must be re-initialized with the size of
SocketCommonRcConfig before calling
gRT->SetVariable().
Disclosure timeline
This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.
|Disclosure Activity
|Date (YYYY-mm-dd)
|Dell PSIRT is notified
|2022-12-29
|Dell PSIRT confirmed reported issue
|2023-03-16
|Dell PSIRT assigned CVE number
|2023-06-15
|Dell PSIRT provide patch release
|2023-06-15
|BINARLY public disclosure date
|2023-06-21
Acknowledgements
BINARLY efiXplorer team