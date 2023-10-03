BINARLY efiXplorer team

BINARLY team has discovered a DOM-based cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in servh_storage_create and servh_storage_add webpages that uses hash property of the URL, included in the web server component of Supermicro BMC IPMI firmware, allowing a possible attacker to gain access to an account with administrator privileges. This attack works on IE11 and Microsoft Edge in Internet Explorer mode.