Ben Rothke, Security Management Featured in Great Lakes GeekThis deep reference, jam-packed with code and technical information, will support an engineer or system administrator tasked with putting these vulnerabilities in their place.
Sven Dietrich, Cipher: The newsletter of the IEEE Computer Society's Technical Committee on Security and PrivacyAlex Matrosov, Eugene Rodionov, and Sergey Bratus are experts in their field that have delivered a solid hands-on technical book. While enthralled with the stories from the trenches, I got flashbacks of my days of analyzing rootkits on SunOS and Solaris workstations about 20 years ago. It was a fun book to read.
Rik Farrow, USENIXI enjoyed reading the book and learning about the malware, even if it was not particularly relevant to me, as ‘I don’t do Windows.’ Still, there’s more than enough here that’s relevant to Linux users, as malware writers are now turning their attention to Linux servers.
Rootkits and Bootkits will teach you how to understand and counter sophisticated, advanced threats buried deep in a machine’s boot process or UEFI firmware.
With the aid of numerous case studies and professional research from three of the world’s leading security experts, you’ll trace malware development over time from rootkits like TDL3 to present-day UEFI implants and examine how they infect a system, persist through reboot, and evade security software. As you inspect and dissect real malware, you’ll learn: