Firmware Vulnerability AnalysisProactively detects and eliminates security risks and vulnerabilities in firmware binaries using advanced deep code inspection techniques at the binary level, ensuring businesses and their customers can trust that firmware is secure.
Deep Vulnerability AnalysisUses advanced AI and deep code inspection to compare to uncover unknown vulnerabilities and security risks in firmware components. Offers unparalleled visibility into zero-day risks and vulnerabilities.
Firmware Similarity AnalysisUses advanced AI and deep code inspection to compare firmware versions and detect potential security risks and vulnerabilities, helping businesses identify supply chain compromises and compromised binaries.
Device Configuration AnalysisAnalyze device configurations at scale to identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could be exploited by attackers, ensuring the security and integrity of enterprise devices.
SBOM & Dependency AnalysisProvides businesses with comprehensive security analysis of firmware modules and components, enabling them to address potential vulnerabilities and supply chain security risks. It ensures adherence to rigorous security standards and safeguards against cyber attacks by constructing dependency graphs and examining SBOMs.
Malicious Code DetectionMachine learning technology identifies and removes malicious and suspicious code anomalies within firmware images, offering robust security analysis and risk mitigation to businesses.
Threat IntelligenceThe Threat Intelligence service enables security teams to collect and analyze real-time insights on firmware-specific vulnerabilities, supply chain failures, and security risks. Utilizing advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, offers unparalleled visibility into firmware components and supply chain, proactively identifying potential security risks for businesses.
Binarly's Retrospective AnalysisEnables threat hunters to discover the latest firmware vulnerabilities, supply chain risks, and malicious code. Employs advanced AI and deep code inspection to provide a retrospective analysis of firmware images, enabling security teams to proactively identify and mitigate previously unknown threats.
