Team

Binarly is committed to creating the most effective and comprehensive solution to address the ever-expanding surface area buried in the firmware we use every day. Our team has more than 20 years of experience in research of hardware and firmware security and working for major brands such as NVIDIA, Intel, Cylance, and FireEye, providing us with a deep understanding of the challenges of securing some of the most used systems in the world. Our goal is to take this experience and use it to build the tools that help our customers and partners secure their firmware supply chain.