Binarly makes the darkest parts of the security stack visible, approachable, and defensible. By combining rare subject matter expertise with the latest artificial intelligence, we empower defenders to protect devices from unknown and emerging threats in both firmware and hardware. Our advanced analytics platform gives Security Operations Centers and Incident Response teams the ability to quantify, maintain, and defend the foundational elements of all enterprise infrastructure.

Founding Team

The Binarly team has decades of researching advanced malware threats, firmware and hardware vulnerabilities for various large companies. We realized the need to build an advanced analytics platform to protect and patch vulnerable enterprise devices worldwide.

Alex Matrosov CEO, Founder

Team

Binarly is committed to creating the most effective and comprehensive solution to address the ever-expanding surface area buried in the firmware we use every day. Our team has more than 20 years of experience in research of hardware and firmware security and working for major brands such as NVIDIA, Intel, Cylance, and FireEye, providing us with a deep understanding of the challenges of securing some of the most used systems in the world. Our goal is to take this experience and use it to build the tools that help our customers and partners secure their firmware supply chain.

Board of Advisors

Binarly is fortunate to be advised by world-renowned cybersecurity entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Investors

Binarly is backed by investors who have a burning desire to disrupt the industry and are focused on founders success in order to drive technical innovations to the market.

Michael Sutton"We need security solutions able to continually analyze firmware regardless of source. Blindly trusting hardware manufacturers is a recipe for disaster. The Binarly team has the expertise and vision to finally execute on delivering a scalable solution to get this problem under control."