The Binarly team has decades of researching advanced malware threats, firmware and hardware vulnerabilities for various large companies. We realized the need to build an advanced analytics platform to protect and patch vulnerable enterprise devices worldwide.
Alex Matrosov CEO, Founder
Binarly is committed to creating the most effective and comprehensive solution to address the ever-expanding surface area buried in the firmware we use every day. Our team has more than 20 years of experience in research of hardware and firmware security and working for major brands such as NVIDIA, Intel, Cylance, and FireEye, providing us with a deep understanding of the challenges of securing some of the most used systems in the world. Our goal is to take this experience and use it to build the tools that help our customers and partners secure their firmware supply chain.
Binarly is fortunate to be advised by world-renowned cybersecurity entrepreneurs and industry experts.
Ryan Permeh
Jamie Butler
Stephen Gill
Sounil Yu
Thomas Dullien
Rodrigo Branco
Ryan Naraine
Dennis Gilbert
Ryan Hurst
Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade
Binarly is backed by investors who have a burning desire to disrupt the industry and are focused on founders success in order to drive technical innovations to the market.
Michael Sutton"We need security solutions able to continually analyze firmware regardless of source. Blindly trusting hardware manufacturers is a recipe for disaster. The Binarly team has the expertise and vision to finally execute on delivering a scalable solution to get this problem under control."
Bryson Bort"Binarly, led by industry veterans, Alex and Claudiu, is uniquely positioned to help companies solve their supply chain security issues."
Pedram Amini"When picking a winner among infosec startups I'm mostly interested in the team and the timing of their solution. Alex and Claudiu are seasoned colleagues whose work I admire and their solution addresses a critical trust point in a world where supply chain security is top of mind."
Chris Ueland"Binarly, led by industry veterans, Alex and Claudiu, is uniquely positioned to help companies solve their supply chain security issues."
David Mandel"The Binarly founding team are uniquely qualified to build enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform using their decades of experience and research in this area, and we're excited to support them in this important mission in world with ever increasing firmware security threats."