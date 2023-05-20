PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

Offensivecon 2023

A dark side of UEFI: cross-silicon exploitation

2023 Qualcomm Product Security Summit

A dark side of UEFI: the same classes of vulnerabilities can affect multiple silicon ecosystems

Black hat Asia 2023

The Various Shades of Supply Chain: SBOM, N-Days and Zero Trust

USC Information Sciences Institute Cybersecurity Seminar Series

The Future of Advanced Threats: Where Threat Actors Are Moving For Persistence

Zero Trust Summit

The Supply Chain of Problems: SBOM, N-Days and Zero Trust

NDSS Symposium

The evolution of program analysis approaches in the era of AI

SECTRAIN

Hunting And Reversing Uefi Firmware Implants

EkoParty 2022

Breaking Firmware Trust From The Other Side:Exploiting Early Boot Phases

EkoParty 2022

Blinding Endpoint Security Solutions:WMI attack vectors

H2HC

Breaking Firmware Trust from Pre EFI: Exploiting Early Boot Phases

H2HC

Data-Only Attacks Against UEFI BIOS

HEXACON

Hunting and Reversing UEFI Firmware Implants

NO HAT 2022

The Evolution of Firmware Threats: Attacks below the OS

LABSCON

Blasting Event-Driven Cornucopia:WMI-based User-Space Attacks Blind SIEMs and EDRs

LABSCON

Breaking Firmware Trust From Pre-EFI: Exploiting Early Boot Phases

BlackHat USA 2022

Blasting Event-Driven Cornucopia:WMI-based User-Space Attacks Blind SIEMs and EDRs

BlackHat USA 2022

Breaking Firmware Trust From Pre-EFI:Exploiting Early Boot Phases

UEFIForum

Tackling Security Through the Supply Chain

Black Hat Asia 2022

The firmware supply-chain security is broken. Can we fix it?

Hack The Port 22

The firmware supply-chain security is broken. Can we fix it?

OFFENSIVECON 2022

UEFI FIRMWARE VULNERABILITIES: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Offensivecon 2022

Hunting And Reversing Uefi Firmware Implants

AVAR 2021

The Evolution Of Threat Actors:Firmware Is The Next Frontier

Open Source Firmware Conference 2021

The firmware supply-chain security is broken:can we fix it?

BlackHat Europe 2021

Veni, No Vidi, No Vici:Attacks on ETW blind EDRs

SINCON 2021

Blind Spots Of Platform Security:Hardware And Firmware Challenges

DEF CON 2021

Glitching RISC-V Chips: MTVEC Corruption For Hardening ISA

BlackHat USA 2021

Safeguarding UEFI Ecosystem: Firmware Supply Chain is Hard (coded)

BlackHat Europe 2020

efiXplorer: Hunting for UEFI Firmware Vulnerabilities at Scale with Automated Static Analysis

HARDWEAR.IO

How Efixplorer Helping To Solve Challenges In Reverse Engineering Of Uefi Firmware

EkoParty, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Static analysis-based recovery of service function calls in UEFI firmware

Hack in the Box, Singapore

Hardware Security Is Hard:How Hardware Boundaries Define Platform Security

USENIX, WOOT 14th

Hardware Security Is Hard:How Hardware Boundaries Define Platform Security

Black Hat Europe 2023

LogoFAIL: Security Implications of Image Parsing During System Boot

HARDWEAR

Hunting Uefi Firmware Implants

