Hardware Security Is Hard:How Hardware Boundaries Define Platform Security

Summary

Nowadays it's difficult to find any hardware vendor who develops all the components present in their platform. The big piece of it outsourced to OEM's includes firmware too. That creates additional complexity and limits hardware vendor control under the platform. That creates not only supply chain security risks but also produces security gaps in the threat modeling process by design.

In most cases, hardware vendors separate threat model and security boundaries for each hardware component present on the platform but in reality, it misses a lot of details which is directly reflected on platform security. This talk will look through the prism security problems and vulnerabilities created over those architecture design mistakes.

USENIX, WOOT 14th