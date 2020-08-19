Summary

Existing UEFI analysis instruments lack a systemic approach to firmware vulnerability research focused on specifics of x86-based systems. No publicly known tools available for UEFI firmware vulnerabilities research focused on static analysis. Most of the common reversing tools focused on simplifying some reconstruction routines but not rebuilding the full picture based on the firmware image. This webinar will be focusing on the discussion around existing UEFI RE plugins for Ghidra and IDA with an explanation of why we decide to start the work on efiXplorer (https://github.com/binarly-io/efiXplorer), what was missing on existing plugins.

HOW EFIXPLORER HELPING TO SOLVE CHALLENGES IN REVERSE ENGINEERING OF UEFI FIRMWARE