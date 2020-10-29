Static analysis-based recovery of service function calls in UEFI firmware

Static analysis-based recovery of service function calls in UEFI firmwareVisit the event website
Alex Matrosov
CEO, Founder
Yegor Vasilenko
Principal Security Researcher,
Summary
Reversing #UEFI firmware requires a lot of background and knowledge about #firmware and understanding of #hardware before you can start hunting for vulnerabilities. With our new tool, we automatically recover services calls and EFI type info, so that a firmware code looks like original source.