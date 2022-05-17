Tackling Security Through the Supply Chain

Summary

The process of addressing a firmware security issue can be long and complex. This webinar will provide recommendations for moving security updates into the field fast and addresses in detail the release process of typical firmware security fixes, starting from the initial disclosure from third parties to the processes of addressing the issues with the affected firmware and impacted ODM & OEM teams, all the way to public disclosure.

Also addressed is the firmware supply chain’s impact on firmware patch cycles and how different approaches to these cycles can leave devices vulnerable.

