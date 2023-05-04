The Future of Advanced Threats: Where Threat Actors Are Moving For Persistence

Summary

Advanced threat actors always are looking for a stealthy place to gain long-term persistence with a low presence on the radars of security solutions. Historically firmware it’s one of the overlooked places below the operating system which with significant complexity growth over the last few years give attackers a sweet spot to go below the detections from most of the security solutions. This talk will be focused on how we can improve the situation as defenders, and what kind of research areas will be interesting to cover to help the industry to recover from repeatable failures in firmware security. USC Information Sciences Institute Cybersecurity Seminar Series