Binarly Discloses Multiple Firmware Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm and Lenovo ARM-based Devices
Binarly’s REsearch team has led the coordinated disclosure of multiple vulnerabilities in Qualcomm reference code and ARM-based Lenovo devices powered by UEFI firmware. Multiple vendors are affected including Microsoft Surface devices, Samsung, HP, and many others.
Pasadena, California - January 9, 2023 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, has led the coordinated disclosure and mitigation of multiple vulnerabilities in UEFI firmware on ARM devices, including Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.
|BRLY ID
|Type
|Vendor
|CVE ID
|CVSS score
|CWE
|BRLY-2022-029
BRLY-2022-030
BRLY-2022-033
|Stack overflow via double GetVariable in DXE driver
|Qualcomm
Qualcomm
Qualcomm
|CVE-2022-40516
CVE-2022-40517
CVE-2022-40520
| 8.2 (HIGH)
8.2 (HIGH)
8.2 (HIGH)
| CWE-121:
Stack-based Buffer Overflow
|BRLY-2022-031
BRLY-2022-032
BRLY-2022-034
BRLY-2022-035
BRLY-2022-036
BRLY-2022-037
|Stack memory leak vulnerability in DXE driver
| Qualcomm
Lenovo
Lenovo
Lenovo
Qualcomm
Lenovo
|CVE-2022-40518
CVE-2022-4432
CVE-2022-4433
CVE-2022-4434
CVE-2022-40519
CVE-2022-4435
| 4.9 (MEDIUM)
6.0 (MEDIUM)
6.0 (MEDIUM)
6.0 (MEDIUM)
6.0 (MEDIUM)
6.0 (MEDIUM)
| CWE-125:
Out-of-bounds Read
“Vulnerabilities in reference code are usually one of the most impactful since they tend to affect the whole ecosystem and not just a single vendor. Due to the complexity of the UEFI firmware supply chain, these vulnerabilities often create additional impact,” Matrosov said, noting that UEFI's unified specification not only brings consistency to the firmware development process, but also to attack surfaces.
Technical details on these findings are now available on the Binarly blog.
Qualcomm advisory: https://docs.qualcomm.com/product/publicresources/securitybulletin/january-2023-bulletin.html
Lenovo advisory: https://support.lenovo.com/us/en/product_security/LEN-103709
About Binarly
Founded in 2021, Binarly brings decades of research experience identifying hardware and firmware security weaknesses and threats. Based in Pasadena, California, Binarly’s agentless, enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform helps protect from advanced threats below the operating system. The company’s technology solves firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modifications and providing firmware SBOM visibility without access to the source code. Binarly’s cloud-agnostic solutions give enterprise security teams actionable insights, and reduce the cost and time to respond to security incidents.
Media Contact
818.351.9637