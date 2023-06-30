Binarly Wins Spot in Inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, California, June 30 2023 - Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, is proud to announce its selection into the inaugural 2023 North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud cohort, a digital accelerator program for high potential cloud-native technology startups headquartered in North America.

Binarly won its spot alongside 12 early stage companies doing pioneering work in the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve global problems. Companies were chosen based on their work solving problems in the areas of AI, data, analytics and other technologies across multiple verticals.

The 10-week Google for Startups Accelerator program provides the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to startups doing interesting work in the cloud. The program offers mentorship and technical project support, deep dives and workshops on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for technology startup founders and leaders.

The company’s flagship product -- the Binarly Transparency Platform -- is an agentless, enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform addressing firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modification. A cloud-agnostic solution, the groundbreaking product gives enterprise security teams actionable insights and reduces the cost and time to respond to security incidents.

“We are very proud to gain this recognition from Google. This is a prestigious accelerator program that gives us access to some of the brightest minds in security. I’m looking forward to working alongside all these great companies to collaborate and solve some of the biggest blind spots in cybersecurity,” said Alex Matrosov, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binarly.

Binarly has also won a spot as one of four finalists at the prestigious Black Hat Startup Spotlight competition scheduled for August 9, 2023 in Las Vegas.

At Black Hat, Binarly CEO Matrosov will present groundbreaking products and capabilities built into the Binarly Transparency Platform to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience.

The Black Hat competition is open to startups in operation for less than two years and with less than 50 employees. Binarly launched in 2021 with $3.6 million in seed funding from WestWave Capital and Acrobator Ventures and advisory support from multiple high-profile cybersecurity executives and practitioners.

About Binarly

Founded in 2021, Binarly brings decades of research experience identifying hardware and firmware security weaknesses and threats. Based in Pasadena, California, Binarly’s agentless, enterprise-class AI-powered firmware security platform helps protect from advanced threats below the operating system. The company’s technology solves firmware supply chain security problems by identifying vulnerabilities, malicious firmware modifications and providing firmware SBOM visibility without access to the source code. Binarly’s cloud-agnostic solutions give enterprise security teams actionable insights, and reduce the cost and time to respond to security incidents.

