FirmwareBleed: The industry fails to adopt Return Stack Buffer mitigations in SMM
Speculative execution mitigations have been discussed for some time, but most of the focus has been at the operating system level in order to adopt them in software stacks. What is happening at the firmware level? When it comes to applying these mitigations, how does the industry take advantage of them, and who coordinates their adoption specifically into the firmware? These are all good questions, but unfortunately no positive news can be shared.