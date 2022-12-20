efiXplorer: Hunting UEFI Firmware NVRAM Vulnerabilities
Binarly released a new version of efiXplorer v5.2 [Xmas Edition] today, with support for the new IDA SDK v8.2 and the addition of multiple code analysis improvements.
We promised to release the new version of efiXplorer with ARM-based firmware support last week at the inaugural LABScon event. This is one of the most important releases since the project began in February of 2020. In the beginning, efiXplorer focused primarily on x86-based firmware analysis, but after seeing the growth of ARM-based servers and laptops, we are now adding support for ARM.
The increasingly large number of firmware vulnerabilities gives attackers a lot of options for persistence and the means to bypass traditional endpoint solutions. At least two recently discovered firmware implants -- MoonBounce and CosmicStrand -- have persisted for more than seven years by using basic firmware bootkit techniques. In general, the UEFI system firmware grows in complexity every year and constantly introduces new attack surfaces.
At Black Hat USA 2021, Binarly CEO Alex Matrosov jointly presented with Nvidia security researchers Alex Tereshkin and Adam 'pi3' Zabrocki their findings in the “Safeguarding UEFI Ecosystem: Firmware Supply Chain is Hard(coded)” talk, highlighting five high severity vulnerabilities that affected the whole UEFI ecosystem.
