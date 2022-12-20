PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

REsearch

REsearch

REsearch

The Binarly REsearch team leads the industry in firmware vulnerability disclosure and advisories

efiXplorer: Hunting UEFI Firmware NVRAM Vulnerabilities

Binarly efiXplorer Team

Binarly released a new version of efiXplorer v5.2 [Xmas Edition] today, with support for the new IDA SDK v8.2 and the addition of multiple code analysis improvements.

Read more

ARM-based Firmware Support in New efiXplorer v5.0 [LABScon Edition]

Binarly efiXplorer Team

We promised to release the new version of efiXplorer with ARM-based firmware support last week at the inaugural LABScon event. This is one of the most important releases since the project began in February of 2020. In the beginning, efiXplorer focused primarily on x86-based firmware analysis, but after seeing the growth of ARM-based servers and laptops, we are now adding support for ARM.

Read more

Black Hat 2022: The Intel PPAM attack story

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The increasingly large number of firmware vulnerabilities gives attackers a lot of options for persistence and the means to bypass traditional endpoint solutions. At least two recently discovered firmware implants -- MoonBounce and CosmicStrand -- have persisted for more than seven years by using basic firmware bootkit techniques. In general, the UEFI system firmware grows in complexity every year and constantly introduces new attack surfaces.

Read more

Attacking (pre)EFI Ecosystem

Binarly Team

At Black Hat USA 2021, Binarly CEO Alex Matrosov jointly presented with Nvidia security researchers Alex Tereshkin and Adam 'pi3' Zabrocki their findings in the “Safeguarding UEFI Ecosystem: Firmware Supply Chain is Hard(coded)” talk, highlighting five high severity vulnerabilities that affected the whole UEFI ecosystem.

Read more

Firmware Supply Chain is Hard(coded)

Binarly Team

At Black Hat USA 2021, Binarly CEO Alex Matrosov jointly presented with Nvidia security researchers Alex Tereshkin and Adam 'pi3' Zabrocki their findings in the “Safeguarding UEFI Ecosystem: Firmware Supply Chain is Hard(coded)” talk, highlighting five high severity vulnerabilities that affected the whole UEFI ecosystem.

Read more