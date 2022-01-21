PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

The Binarly REsearch team leads the industry in firmware vulnerability disclosure and advisories

A deeper UEFI dive into MoonBounce

Binarly Team

After uncovering FinSpy several months ago, an APT threat targeting UEFI bootloaders, in the morning of January 20th 2022, Kaspersky Lab has released a new report on their latest discovery, a very interesting UEFI firmware threat dubbed MoonBounce.

Who Watches BIOS Watchers?

Alex Matrosov

At the last Black Hat event in Vegas, I presented the first publicly known concept of an attack on a specific implementation of Intel Boot Guard technology - technology that is mostly undocumented. While I was working on this research one thought bothered me: the specification of a technology can be almost perfect, but after all, the implementation part is done by third-parties and it is challenging to maintain proper level security in this case. Intel Boot Guard is an excellent example of a complex technology where there are places where making a small mistake allows an attacker to bypass the security of the entire technology.

