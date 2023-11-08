PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

The Binarly REsearch team leads the industry in firmware vulnerability disclosure and advisories

Dissecting Intel’s Explanation of Key Usage in Integrated Firmware Images (IFWI)

Binarly REsearch

Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.

Leaked MSI source code with Intel OEM keys: How does this affect industry-wide software supply chain?

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The Binarly security research team conducts a comprehensive analysis of the recent Intel and MSI source code leaks to model the potential impact.

Leaked Intel Boot Guard keys: What happened? How does it affect the software supply chain?

Binarly Team

Over the past two years, attacks on multiple targets in the semiconductor industry have consistently led to leaks of firmware source code. A compromised developer device could potentially give an attacker access to the source code repository, adding a major gap in the security of the software supply chain.

