Dissecting Intel’s Explanation of Key Usage in Integrated Firmware Images (IFWI)
Read more
Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.
Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.
The Binarly security research team conducts a comprehensive analysis of the recent Intel and MSI source code leaks to model the potential impact.
Over the past two years, attacks on multiple targets in the semiconductor industry have consistently led to leaks of firmware source code. A compromised developer device could potentially give an attacker access to the source code repository, adding a major gap in the security of the software supply chain.