Dissecting Intel’s Explanation of Key Usage in Integrated Firmware Images (IFWI)
Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.
Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.
The Binarly security research team conducts a comprehensive analysis of the recent Intel and MSI source code leaks to model the potential impact.
Over the past two years, attacks on multiple targets in the semiconductor industry have consistently led to leaks of firmware source code. A compromised developer device could potentially give an attacker access to the source code repository, adding a major gap in the security of the software supply chain.
The Binarly security research team continues to find evidence of repeatable failures in the firmware development ecosystem, exposing critical vulnerabilities related to the ecosystem that impact the entire industry rather than just a single vendor.
The Binarly security research team has had a busy year finding, documenting and helping to fix high-impact vulnerabilities affecting multiple enterprise vendors. In this blog, we provide an in-depth look at some of the vulnerabilities we discussed at the Black Hat 2022 conference affecting HP EliteBook devices.
The Binarly team is constantly researching ways to automate our proprietary deep code inspection technology to improve the discovery of different classes of bugs within system firmware. The Binarly efiXplorer team has decades of experience in program analysis and automation, enabling us to develop unique binary analysis techniques and technologies internally.
The increasingly large number of firmware vulnerabilities gives attackers a lot of options for persistence and the means to bypass traditional endpoint solutions. At least two recently discovered firmware implants -- MoonBounce and CosmicStrand -- have persisted for more than seven years by using basic firmware bootkit techniques. In general, the UEFI system firmware grows in complexity every year and constantly introduces new attack surfaces.
Speculative execution mitigations have been discussed for some time, but most of the focus has been at the operating system level in order to adopt them in software stacks. What is happening at the firmware level? When it comes to applying these mitigations, how does the industry take advantage of them, and who coordinates their adoption specifically into the firmware? These are all good questions, but unfortunately no positive news can be shared.
Almost a year ago, while describing our company mission and the limitations of available solutions for detecting firmware threats, we discussed our initial vision around binary code inspection for detecting firmware threats and vulnerabilities (See: Why Firmware Integrity Is Insufficient For Effective Threat Detection And Hunting).
A month ago, Binarly’s security research team managed the coordinated disclosure of 16 high impact vulnerabilities in HP devices and 23 additional security defects impacting major enterprise vendors. In less than a year, Binarly disclosed 42 high severity vulnerabilities haunting the UEFI firmware ecosystem, all serious enough to cause arbitrary code execution in System Management Mode (SMM).
Today, Binarly’s security research lab announced the discovery and coordinated disclosure of 16 high-severity vulnerabilities in various implementations of UEFI firmware affecting multiple enterprise products from HP, including laptops, desktops, point-of-sale systems, and edge computing nodes.
In our previous blog “The Firmware Supply Chain Security is broken Can we fix it”, we delved deep into the challenges of the firmware ecosystem by introducing the supply chain "race condition" paradigm.
At the beginning of December, Binarly was very active in spreading the word about the problems in the firmware supply chain ecosystem at multiple security conferences. Alex Matrosov, the Binarly CEO, gave a keynote entitled “The Evolution of Threat Actors: Firmware is the Next Frontier” at AVAR conference in which he focused on the evolving threats coming from historically overlooked places below the operating system.
In our previous two blogs, Firmware Supply Chain is Hard(coded) and Attacking (pre)EFI Ecosystem, we described in detail four high severity vulnerabilities that impacted the UEFI system firmware and put a large number of enterprise devices at high risk.