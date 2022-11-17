PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

The Binarly REsearch team leads the industry in firmware vulnerability disclosure and advisories

OpenSSL Usage in UEFI Firmware Exposes Weakness in SBOMs

Binarly Team

The technology industry is in the midst of active discussions about the use of “software bill of materials” (SBOMs) to address supply chain security risks. In order to implement supply chain security practices, there must be better transparency on software dependencies. Previously, any piece of software shipped as black-box without providing any information related to software dependencies and third-party components. Firmware has largely been looked at the same way. In an earlier blog post, Binarly team discussed the multiple levels of complexity in the UEFI firmware ecosystem and supply chain taxonomy (The Firmware Supply-Chain Security Is Broken: Can We Fix It?).

Binarly Finds Six High Severity Firmware Vulnerabilities in HP Enterprise Devices

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The Binarly security research team has had a busy year finding, documenting and helping to fix high-impact vulnerabilities affecting multiple enterprise vendors. In this blog, we provide an in-depth look at some of the vulnerabilities we discussed at the Black Hat 2022 conference affecting HP EliteBook devices.

Black Hat 2022: The Intel PPAM attack story

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The increasingly large number of firmware vulnerabilities gives attackers a lot of options for persistence and the means to bypass traditional endpoint solutions. At least two recently discovered firmware implants -- MoonBounce and CosmicStrand -- have persisted for more than seven years by using basic firmware bootkit techniques. In general, the UEFI system firmware grows in complexity every year and constantly introduces new attack surfaces.

FirmwareBleed: The industry fails to adopt Return Stack Buffer mitigations in SMM

Binarly Team

Speculative execution mitigations have been discussed for some time, but most of the focus has been at the operating system level in order to adopt them in software stacks. What is happening at the firmware level? When it comes to applying these mitigations, how does the industry take advantage of them, and who coordinates their adoption specifically into the firmware? These are all good questions, but unfortunately no positive news can be shared.

Repeatable Firmware Security Failures: 16 High Impact Vulnerabilities Discovered in HP Devices

efiXplorer Team

Today, Binarly’s security research lab announced the discovery and coordinated disclosure of 16 high-severity vulnerabilities in various implementations of UEFI firmware affecting multiple enterprise products from HP, including laptops, desktops, point-of-sale systems, and edge computing nodes.

