The Binarly REsearch team leads the industry in firmware vulnerability disclosure and advisories

Binarly Reports High-Severity AMD Vulnerabilities with Downstream Impact

Binarly Team

The Binarly REsearch team disclosed three high-severity vulnerabilities to AMD in December 2022, with confirmed industry-wide downstream impact. It’s normal for vulnerabilities in reference code to live in the supply chain for long periods of time, even after the fixes are released. In these cases, the silicon vendor did not assign the CVEs to the internal discoveries and released silent fixes to some vendors. Binarly’s researchers discovered these CVE-2023-20558/BRLY-2022-044 and CVE-2023-20559/BRLY-2022-042 independently and disclosed them to AMD’s security response team. A fourth vulnerability, BRLY-2022-045 (8.5 High), is still unfixed due to the complexity of the issue and its impact. AMD expects to release a patch later this year.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm and Lenovo ARM-based Devices

Binarly Team

In today's disclosure we opened Pandora's box of ARM devices with UEFI firmware vulnerabilities impacting enterprise vendors. As far as we know, this is the first major vulnerability disclosure related to UEFI firmware on ARM. The big part of vulnerabilities disclosed today related to Qualcomm’s reference code for Snapdragon chips. The vulnerabilities in reference code are usually one of the most impactful since they tend to affect the whole ecosystem and not just a single vendor. Due to the complexity of the UEFI firmware supply chain, these vulnerabilities often create additional impact. UEFI's unified specification not only brings consistency to the firmware development process, but also to the attack surface. This consistency creates cross-platform attacks, so many attack vectors from the x86 ecosystem will also be available on ARM, though exploitation specifics will differ.

Firmware Patch Deep-Dive: Lenovo Patches Fail to Fix Underlying Vulnerabilities

Binarly Team

Last month, our friends at ESET discovered a few interesting security vulnerabilities in Lenovo devices that allow attackers to bypass Secure Boot and execute malicious code on the device.

OpenSSL Usage in UEFI Firmware Exposes Weakness in SBOMs

Binarly Team

The technology industry is in the midst of active discussions about the use of “software bill of materials” (SBOMs) to address supply chain security risks. In order to implement supply chain security practices, there must be better transparency on software dependencies. Previously, any piece of software shipped as black-box without providing any information related to software dependencies and third-party components. Firmware has largely been looked at the same way. In an earlier blog post, Binarly team discussed the multiple levels of complexity in the UEFI firmware ecosystem and supply chain taxonomy (The Firmware Supply-Chain Security Is Broken: Can We Fix It?).

FirmwareBleed: The industry fails to adopt Return Stack Buffer mitigations in SMM

Binarly Team

Speculative execution mitigations have been discussed for some time, but most of the focus has been at the operating system level in order to adopt them in software stacks. What is happening at the firmware level? When it comes to applying these mitigations, how does the industry take advantage of them, and who coordinates their adoption specifically into the firmware? These are all good questions, but unfortunately no positive news can be shared.

