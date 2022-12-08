Binarly Team

The technology industry is in the midst of active discussions about the use of “software bill of materials” (SBOMs) to address supply chain security risks. In order to implement supply chain security practices, there must be better transparency on software dependencies. Previously, any piece of software shipped as black-box without providing any information related to software dependencies and third-party components. Firmware has largely been looked at the same way. In an earlier blog post, Binarly team discussed the multiple levels of complexity in the UEFI firmware ecosystem and supply chain taxonomy (The Firmware Supply-Chain Security Is Broken: Can We Fix It?).