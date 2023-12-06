PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

Finding LogoFAIL: The Dangers of Image Parsing During System Boot

Binarly REsearch

Binarly REsearch team investigates vulnerable image parsing components across the entire UEFI firmware ecosystem and finds all major device manufacturers are impacted on both x86 and ARM-based devices.

The Far-Reaching Consequences of LogoFAIL

Binarly REsearch

Dissecting Intel’s Explanation of Key Usage in Integrated Firmware Images (IFWI)

Binarly REsearch

Binarly researchers find that Boot Guard key misuse is a recurring problem and affects the entire computing software supply chain.

A Fractured Ecosystem: Lingering Vulnerabilities in Reference Code is a Forever Problem

Binarly Team

We have frequently covered the topic of supply chain problems related to reference code when silicon vendors ship vulnerable code to the entire ecosystem. These vulnerabilities typically require a significant amount of time and effort to get fixed since they impact all the vendors that incorporate the vulnerable code into the firmware on their devices.

Leaked MSI source code with Intel OEM keys: How does this affect industry-wide software supply chain?

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The Binarly security research team conducts a comprehensive analysis of the recent Intel and MSI source code leaks to model the potential impact.

Binarly Reports High-Severity AMD Vulnerabilities with Downstream Impact

Binarly Team

The Binarly REsearch team disclosed three high-severity vulnerabilities to AMD in December 2022, with confirmed industry-wide downstream impact. It’s normal for vulnerabilities in reference code to live in the supply chain for long periods of time, even after the fixes are released. In these cases, the silicon vendor did not assign the CVEs to the internal discoveries and released silent fixes to some vendors. Binarly’s researchers discovered these CVE-2023-20558/BRLY-2022-044 and CVE-2023-20559/BRLY-2022-042 independently and disclosed them to AMD’s security response team. A fourth vulnerability, BRLY-2022-045 (8.5 High), is still unfixed due to the complexity of the issue and its impact. AMD expects to release a patch later this year.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm and Lenovo ARM-based Devices

Binarly Team

In today's disclosure we opened Pandora's box of ARM devices with UEFI firmware vulnerabilities impacting enterprise vendors. As far as we know, this is the first major vulnerability disclosure related to UEFI firmware on ARM. The big part of vulnerabilities disclosed today related to Qualcomm’s reference code for Snapdragon chips. The vulnerabilities in reference code are usually one of the most impactful since they tend to affect the whole ecosystem and not just a single vendor. Due to the complexity of the UEFI firmware supply chain, these vulnerabilities often create additional impact. UEFI's unified specification not only brings consistency to the firmware development process, but also to the attack surface. This consistency creates cross-platform attacks, so many attack vectors from the x86 ecosystem will also be available on ARM, though exploitation specifics will differ.

efiXplorer: Hunting UEFI Firmware NVRAM Vulnerabilities

Binarly efiXplorer Team

Binarly released a new version of efiXplorer v5.2 [Xmas Edition] today, with support for the new IDA SDK v8.2 and the addition of multiple code analysis improvements.

Leaked Intel Boot Guard keys: What happened? How does it affect the software supply chain?

Binarly Team

Over the past two years, attacks on multiple targets in the semiconductor industry have consistently led to leaks of firmware source code. A compromised developer device could potentially give an attacker access to the source code repository, adding a major gap in the security of the software supply chain.

New Attacks to Disable and Bypass Windows Management Instrumentation [LABSCon Edition]

Binarly Team

In a previous blog covering one of Binarly’s presentations at the Black Hat 2022 conference, we discussed in detail our research on attacks that disable Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and blind an entire class of endpoint security solutions. We introduced a template for attacks, dubbed ‘one-bit change attack’, on objects residing inside the WMI service address space. We also demonstrated another way to disable WMI by isolating the WMI service from the rest of the operating system through a sandboxing attack.

LABScon 2022: Binarly Discloses High-Impact Firmware Vulnerabilities In Insyde-Based Devices

Binarly efiXplorer Team

Only two months have passed since our Black Hat talk where we spoke about a bunch of discovered vulnerabilities. Our presentation at Black Hat revealed 12 serious vulnerabilities affecting enterprise devices industry-wide. The Binarly security research team continues to find evidence of repeatable failures in the firmware development ecosystem, exposing critical vulnerabilities that impact the entire industry rather than just a single vendor.

ARM-based Firmware Support in New efiXplorer v5.0 [LABScon Edition]

Binarly efiXplorer Team

We promised to release the new version of efiXplorer with ARM-based firmware support last week at the inaugural LABScon event. This is one of the most important releases since the project began in February of 2020. In the beginning, efiXplorer focused primarily on x86-based firmware analysis, but after seeing the growth of ARM-based servers and laptops, we are now adding support for ARM.

Binarly Discovers Multiple High-Severity Vulnerabilities in AMI-based Devices

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The Binarly security research team continues to find evidence of repeatable failures in the firmware development ecosystem, exposing critical vulnerabilities related to the ecosystem that impact the entire industry rather than just a single vendor.

Binarly Finds Six High Severity Firmware Vulnerabilities in HP Enterprise Devices

Binarly efiXplorer Team

The Binarly security research team has had a busy year finding, documenting and helping to fix high-impact vulnerabilities affecting multiple enterprise vendors. In this blog, we provide an in-depth look at some of the vulnerabilities we discussed at the Black Hat 2022 conference affecting HP EliteBook devices.

The list of highest-rated books for Malware Analysts features “Rootkits and Bootkits”

Binarly Team

Today we are pleased to announce that "Rootkits and Bootkits: Reversing Modern Malware and Next Generation Threats" book by Alex Matrosov, Eugene Rodionov and Sergey Bratus has been featured in the Highest-Rated Books for Malware Analysts Available on Amazon.

Breaking through another Side: Bypassing Firmware Security Boundaries

Alex Matrosov

This blog post describes my joint research with Alexandre Gazet that culminated with us presenting the “Breaking Through Another Side: Bypassing Firmware Security Boundaries from Embedded Controller” (slides) talk at BlackHat 2019 Conference in Las Vegas. Our REsearch focused on the Embedded Controller security and Intel BIOS Guard technology implementation in Lenovo Thinkpad BIOS and took around 5 month of our spare time.

Who Watches BIOS Watchers?

Alex Matrosov

At the last Black Hat event in Vegas, I presented the first publicly known concept of an attack on a specific implementation of Intel Boot Guard technology - technology that is mostly undocumented. While I was working on this research one thought bothered me: the specification of a technology can be almost perfect, but after all, the implementation part is done by third-parties and it is challenging to maintain proper level security in this case. Intel Boot Guard is an excellent example of a complex technology where there are places where making a small mistake allows an attacker to bypass the security of the entire technology.

