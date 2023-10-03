Binarly Team

In today's disclosure we opened Pandora's box of ARM devices with UEFI firmware vulnerabilities impacting enterprise vendors. As far as we know, this is the first major vulnerability disclosure related to UEFI firmware on ARM. The big part of vulnerabilities disclosed today related to Qualcomm’s reference code for Snapdragon chips. The vulnerabilities in reference code are usually one of the most impactful since they tend to affect the whole ecosystem and not just a single vendor. Due to the complexity of the UEFI firmware supply chain, these vulnerabilities often create additional impact. UEFI's unified specification not only brings consistency to the firmware development process, but also to the attack surface. This consistency creates cross-platform attacks, so many attack vectors from the x86 ecosystem will also be available on ARM, though exploitation specifics will differ.