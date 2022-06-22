PLATFORM CAPABILITIES RESEARCH COMPANY FwHunt

Firmware Supply Chain Pioneers Binarly Raises $3.6 Million from Westwave Capital, Acrobator Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - June 22, 2022 - Binarly Inc, a cybersecurity company building technology to address repeatable security failures in the firmware supply chain, today announced $3.6 million in seed funding from Westwave Capital and Acrobator Ventures.

Binarly Discovers High-Impact Vulnerabilities in Firmware Impacting Millions of Enterprise Devices

Pasadena, CA – February 1, 2022 - Binarly, the enterprise firmware security specialists, today announced the discovery and coordinated disclosure of 23 new high severity vulnerabilities in various implementations of UEFI firmware affecting millions of enterprise devices worldwide.

Binarly Discovers 16 New, High-Impact Vulnerabilities in Firmware Affecting HP Enterprise Devices

Pasadena, California – March 8, 2022 - Firmware security specialists Binarly announces the discovery and coordinated disclosure of 16 new high-severity vulnerabilities in various implementations of UEFI firmware affecting multiple HP enterprise devices including laptops, desktops, point-of-sale systems, and edge computing nodes.

Binarly Unveils Next-Gen Firmware Protection Transparency Platform, Revolutionizing Device Supply Chain Security

LOS ANGELES, California - April 11, 2023 - Binarly today announced the general release of the Binarly Transparency Platform, delivering unprecedented transparency for device supply chains enabling device manufacturers and endpoint protection products to comprehensively analyze both firmware and hardware to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and malicious code implantation.

Binarly Releases FwHunt.run Project to Scale Firmware Threat Detection

Pasadena, CA - June 2, 2022 -- Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today released a new project and enhanced tools and rulesets to help organizations address weak spots in the firmware supply chain.

Binarly Presents New Firmware Vulnerabilities at LABScon 2022

Pasadena, CA - September 20, 2022 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, will take the stage at the inaugural LABScon 2022 this week to call industry attention to a new batch of serious security vulnerabilities affecting tens of millions of computer devices.

Binarly partners with immune to secure hardware, firmware and software supply chain

Pasadena, CA - May 3, 2022 -- Binarly Inc. and immune, GmbH have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver the most comprehensive device security solution to protect customers against hardware, firmware and software supply chain weaknesses.

Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives

Pasadena, California - October 13, 2022 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today announced the addition of veteran cybersecurity executives from BlackBerry and Dragos, expanding an experienced management team to deliver enterprise firmware security solutions at scale.

Binarly Executives to Present on Firmware Security at Black Hat Briefings 2022

Pasadena, CA - July 19, 2022 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today announced plans to present groundbreaking research at Black Hat USA 2022 to call attention to serious security weaknesses in the complex layers of code exposing attack surfaces below the operating system.

Binarly Discloses Multiple Firmware Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm and Lenovo ARM-based Devices

Pasadena, California - January 9, 2023 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, has led the coordinated disclosure and mitigation of multiple vulnerabilities in UEFI firmware on ARM devices, including Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Binarly CEO to Present Cross-Silicon Firmware Vulnerabilities Affecting Ecosystems of Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm

LOS ANGELES, California - May 03, 2023 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, will present groundbreaking research at several upcoming events to expose cross-silicon firmware vulnerabilities affecting Intel, AMD and Qualcomm ecosystems.

Binarly Announces Additions to Product Strategy, Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, California - June 06, 2023 - Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, has announced three major additions to its leadership team: cybersecurity product strategist Ryan Hurst, sales executive Robbie Robbins, and strategic advisor Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade.

Binarly Wins Finalist Spot at Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition

LOS ANGELES, California, June 28 2023 - Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, has won a spot as one of four finalists at the annual Black Hat Startup Spotlight competition. Binarly founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alex Matrosov will present groundbreaking products and capabilities built into the Binarly Transparency Platform to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas. The Black Hat Startup Spotlight presentations, scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, provides a prominent stage for early-stage companies to demonstrate products and solutions with major impact on cybersecurity problems. Binarly is one of four finalists alongside Mobb, Gomboc AI and Endor Labs. The judges include Trey Ford, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Vista Equity Partners; Maria Markstedter, founder and CEO of Azeria Labs; Ketaki Borade, senior analyst in the Omdia Infrastructure Security research team; Lucas Nelson, partner at Lytical Ventures; and Robert Stratton, Principal at Polymathics and venture partner at Nextgen Venture Partners The competition, now in its second year, is open to startups in operation for less than two years old with less than 50 employees. Binarly emerged from stealth mode in 2021 with $3.6 million in seed funding from WestWave Capital and Acrobator Ventures and advisory support from multiple high-profile cybersecurity executives and practitioners.

Binarly Wins Spot in Inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, California, June 30 2023 - Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, is proud to announce its selection into the inaugural 2023 North American Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud cohort, a digital accelerator program for high potential cloud-native technology startups headquartered in North America.

