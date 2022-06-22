LOS ANGELES, California, June 28 2023 - Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, has won a spot as one of four finalists at the annual Black Hat Startup Spotlight competition. Binarly founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alex Matrosov will present groundbreaking products and capabilities built into the Binarly Transparency Platform to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas. The Black Hat Startup Spotlight presentations, scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023, provides a prominent stage for early-stage companies to demonstrate products and solutions with major impact on cybersecurity problems. Binarly is one of four finalists alongside Mobb, Gomboc AI and Endor Labs. The judges include Trey Ford, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Vista Equity Partners; Maria Markstedter, founder and CEO of Azeria Labs; Ketaki Borade, senior analyst in the Omdia Infrastructure Security research team; Lucas Nelson, partner at Lytical Ventures; and Robert Stratton, Principal at Polymathics and venture partner at Nextgen Venture Partners The competition, now in its second year, is open to startups in operation for less than two years old with less than 50 employees. Binarly emerged from stealth mode in 2021 with $3.6 million in seed funding from WestWave Capital and Acrobator Ventures and advisory support from multiple high-profile cybersecurity executives and practitioners.